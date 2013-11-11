Edition:
Lady Gaga's flying dress

<p>Lady Gaga flies with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Lady Gaga poses with a sculpture of her by artist Jeff Koons at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013.REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Lady Gaga poses at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>A sculpture of Lady Gaga created by artist Jeff Koons is reflected in a window at the "ArtRave" release event of Lady Gaga's new album "Artpop" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Lady Gaga speaks to the media during the release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Lady Gaga attends the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Lady Gaga attends the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Lady Gaga attends the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. . REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Lady Gaga poses with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Singer Tony Bennett attends the "ArtRave" release event of Lady Gaga's new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Lady Gaga and artist Jeff Koons (R) attend the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Lady Gaga's fan Daniel Cook-Bodden waits to attend the "ArtRave" release event of the new Lady Gaga album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Lady Gaga prepares to fly with the Volantis, a flying dress, at the "artRave" release event of her new album "ARTPOP" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Lady Gaga speaks to the media during the "ArtRave" release event of her new album "Artpop" in New York November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

