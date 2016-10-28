Lady Liberty
The sun sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York's Harbor as seen from Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Statue of Liberty. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Fireworks go off in New York Harbor to celebrate the 125th birthday of the Statue of Liberty. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A U.S. Navy sailor stands with a U.S. Marine aboard the USS Iwo Jima as the ship passes the Statue of Liberty. REUTERS/File
The Statue of Liberty in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A portion of the right arm of the Statue of Liberty. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People point at the Statue of Liberty as they ride the Staten Island Ferry. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Statue of Liberty during ceremonies marking the 125th anniversary. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
