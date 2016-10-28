Edition:
Lady Liberty

The sun sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York's Harbor as seen from Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The sun sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York's Harbor as seen from Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
The sun sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York's Harbor as seen from Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Statue of Liberty. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The Statue of Liberty. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2012
The Statue of Liberty. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Fireworks go off in New York Harbor to celebrate the 125th birthday of the Statue of Liberty. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Fireworks go off in New York Harbor to celebrate the 125th birthday of the Statue of Liberty. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2011
Fireworks go off in New York Harbor to celebrate the 125th birthday of the Statue of Liberty. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A U.S. Navy sailor stands with a U.S. Marine aboard the USS Iwo Jima as the ship passes the Statue of Liberty. REUTERS/File

A U.S. Navy sailor stands with a U.S. Marine aboard the USS Iwo Jima as the ship passes the Statue of Liberty. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2009
A U.S. Navy sailor stands with a U.S. Marine aboard the USS Iwo Jima as the ship passes the Statue of Liberty. REUTERS/File
The Statue of Liberty in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The Statue of Liberty in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2012
The Statue of Liberty in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A portion of the right arm of the Statue of Liberty. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A portion of the right arm of the Statue of Liberty. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2009
A portion of the right arm of the Statue of Liberty. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2013
The Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People point at the Statue of Liberty as they ride the Staten Island Ferry. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People point at the Statue of Liberty as they ride the Staten Island Ferry. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
People point at the Statue of Liberty as they ride the Staten Island Ferry. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Statue of Liberty during ceremonies marking the 125th anniversary. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The Statue of Liberty during ceremonies marking the 125th anniversary. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2011
The Statue of Liberty during ceremonies marking the 125th anniversary. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2013
The Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
