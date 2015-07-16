Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 16, 2015 | 11:05am EDT

Lance back on tour

Cyclist Lance Armstrong of the U.S. (C) cycles with a team of riders as he takes part in Geoff Thomas's 'One Day Ahead' charity event during a stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Muret to Rodez, France, July 16, 2015. Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong made a low key return to the Tour de France when the American cancer survivor set off on a charity ride that follows the route of this year's race. REUTERS/Fred Lancelot

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Cyclist Lance Armstrong of the U.S. is surrounded by journalists as he leaves his bus before taking part in Geoff Thomas's 'One Day Ahead' charity event during a stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Muret to Rodez, France, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Lancelot

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Cyclist Lance Armstrong speaks to journalists before taking part in Geoff Thomas's 'One Day Ahead' charity event during a stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Muret to Rodez, France, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Lancelot

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Cyclist Lance Armstrong (L) cycles with a team of riders as he takes part in Geoff Thomas's 'One Day Ahead' charity event during a stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Muret to Rodez, France, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Lancelot

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Cyclist Lance Armstrong (2ndR) poses with supporters during a break as he takes part in Geoff Thomas's 'One Day Ahead' charity event during a stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Muret to Rodez, France, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Lancelot

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Cyclist Lance Armstrong (2ndL) cycles with a team of riders as he takes part in Geoff Thomas's 'One Day Ahead' charity event during a stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Muret to Rodez, France, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Lancelot

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Cyclist Lance Armstrong (L) cycles with a team of riders as he takes part in Geoff Thomas's 'One Day Ahead' charity event during a stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Muret to Rodez, France, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Lancelot

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Cyclist Lance Armstrong shakes hands with a supporter as he takes part in Geoff Thomas's 'One Day Ahead' charity event during a stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Muret to Rodez, France, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Lancelot

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Cyclist Lance Armstrong (C) signs autographs during a break as he takes part in Geoff Thomas's 'One Day Ahead' charity event during a stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Muret to Rodez, France, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Lancelot

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Cyclist Lance Armstrong (L) cycles with a team of riders as he takes part in Geoff Thomas's 'One Day Ahead' charity event during a stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Muret to Rodez, France, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Lancelot

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Cyclist Lance Armstrong (2ndR) shakes hands with supporters during a break as he takes part in Geoff Thomas's 'One Day Ahead' charity event during a stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Muret to Rodez, France, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Lancelot

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Cyclist Lance Armstrong (2ndL) cycles with a team of riders as he takes part in Geoff Thomas's 'One Day Ahead' charity event during a stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Muret to Rodez, France, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Lancelot

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Cyclist Lance Armstrong (L) cycles with a team of riders as he takes part in Geoff Thomas's 'One Day Ahead' charity event during a stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Muret to Rodez, France, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Lancelot

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Cyclist Lance Armstrong (L) cycles with a team of riders as he takes part in Geoff Thomas's 'One Day Ahead' charity event during a stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Muret to Rodez, France, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Lancelot

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Cyclist Lance Armstrong speaks to journalists as he leaves his bus before taking part in Geoff Thomas's 'One Day Ahead' charity event during a stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Muret to Rodez, France, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Lancelot

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
