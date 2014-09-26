Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 26, 2014 | 5:15pm EDT

Land of the Turkana

A Turkana woman carrying a load on her head stands by donkeys as she and her family relocate to another place in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Turkana woman carrying a load on her head stands by donkeys as she and her family relocate to another place in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, September 26, 2014
A Turkana woman carrying a load on her head stands by donkeys as she and her family relocate to another place in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 22
A Turkana girl and other children stand by a hut in Napak village in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 25, 2014. The Ilemi Triangle is a disputed region in East Africa, claimed by South Sudan and Kenya, bordering also Ethiopia. The dispute arose from unclear wording of a 1914 treaty which tried to allow free movement of the Turkana people, nomadic herders who had traditionally grazed the area. Picture taken on September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Turkana girl and other children stand by a hut in Napak village in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 25, 2014. The Ilemi Triangle is a disputed region in East Africa, claimed by South Sudan and Kenya,...more

Friday, September 26, 2014
A Turkana girl and other children stand by a hut in Napak village in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 25, 2014. The Ilemi Triangle is a disputed region in East Africa, claimed by South Sudan and Kenya, bordering also Ethiopia. The dispute arose from unclear wording of a 1914 treaty which tried to allow free movement of the Turkana people, nomadic herders who had traditionally grazed the area. Picture taken on September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
2 / 22
A sick Turkana man lies inside his hut in Napak village in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A sick Turkana man lies inside his hut in Napak village in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, September 26, 2014
A sick Turkana man lies inside his hut in Napak village in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
3 / 22
A Turkana boy herds cows as he carries a rifle in north western Kenya near the town of Kibish inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Turkana boy herds cows as he carries a rifle in north western Kenya near the town of Kibish inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, September 26, 2014
A Turkana boy herds cows as he carries a rifle in north western Kenya near the town of Kibish inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
4 / 22
A Turkana woman and children bathe in a hot spring pool in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Turkana woman and children bathe in a hot spring pool in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, September 26, 2014
A Turkana woman and children bathe in a hot spring pool in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
5 / 22
A sick Turkana child sleeps inside a basket on a donkey as his family relocates to another place due to insecurity in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A sick Turkana child sleeps inside a basket on a donkey as his family relocates to another place due to insecurity in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, September 26, 2014
A sick Turkana child sleeps inside a basket on a donkey as his family relocates to another place due to insecurity in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
6 / 22
A Turkana man shows his traditional bracelet which can also be used for self defense and to cut meat in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Turkana man shows his traditional bracelet which can also be used for self defense and to cut meat in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, September 26, 2014
A Turkana man shows his traditional bracelet which can also be used for self defense and to cut meat in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
7 / 22
A Turkana man looks on as he hangs fish to dry at a fishing camp on the western shore of Lake Turkana, close to Todonyang, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Turkana man looks on as he hangs fish to dry at a fishing camp on the western shore of Lake Turkana, close to Todonyang, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, September 26, 2014
A Turkana man looks on as he hangs fish to dry at a fishing camp on the western shore of Lake Turkana, close to Todonyang, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
8 / 22
A Turkana man walks by drying fish at a fishing camp on the western shore of Lake Turkana, close to Todonyang, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Turkana man walks by drying fish at a fishing camp on the western shore of Lake Turkana, close to Todonyang, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, September 26, 2014
A Turkana man walks by drying fish at a fishing camp on the western shore of Lake Turkana, close to Todonyang, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
9 / 22
A Turkana boy stands inside a hut in Napak village in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Turkana boy stands inside a hut in Napak village in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, September 26, 2014
A Turkana boy stands inside a hut in Napak village in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
10 / 22
A Turkana man hangs fish to dry at a fishing camp on the western shore of Lake Turkana, close to Todonyang, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Turkana man hangs fish to dry at a fishing camp on the western shore of Lake Turkana, close to Todonyang, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, September 26, 2014
A Turkana man hangs fish to dry at a fishing camp on the western shore of Lake Turkana, close to Todonyang, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
11 / 22
A Turkana woman and a child sit by a hut in Napak village in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Turkana woman and a child sit by a hut in Napak village in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, September 26, 2014
A Turkana woman and a child sit by a hut in Napak village in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
12 / 22
A Turkana man shows a part of a Nile Perch being dried at a fishing camp on the western shore of Lake Turkana, close to Todonyang, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Turkana man shows a part of a Nile Perch being dried at a fishing camp on the western shore of Lake Turkana, close to Todonyang, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, September 26, 2014
A Turkana man shows a part of a Nile Perch being dried at a fishing camp on the western shore of Lake Turkana, close to Todonyang, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
13 / 22
A Turkana man carrying a weapon herds his goats in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Turkana man carrying a weapon herds his goats in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, September 26, 2014
A Turkana man carrying a weapon herds his goats in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
14 / 22
Turkana men unload freshly caught Nile Perches from a boat at a fishing camp on the western shore of Lake Turkana, close to Todonyang, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Turkana men unload freshly caught Nile Perches from a boat at a fishing camp on the western shore of Lake Turkana, close to Todonyang, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, September 26, 2014
Turkana men unload freshly caught Nile Perches from a boat at a fishing camp on the western shore of Lake Turkana, close to Todonyang, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
15 / 22
Turkana children stand by a hut in Napak village in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Turkana children stand by a hut in Napak village in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, September 26, 2014
Turkana children stand by a hut in Napak village in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
16 / 22
A Turkana man looks on as he hangs fish to dry at a fishing camp on the western shore of Lake Turkana, close to Todonyang, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Turkana man looks on as he hangs fish to dry at a fishing camp on the western shore of Lake Turkana, close to Todonyang, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, September 26, 2014
A Turkana man looks on as he hangs fish to dry at a fishing camp on the western shore of Lake Turkana, close to Todonyang, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
17 / 22
A Turkana man sleeps on the western shore of Lake Turkana close to Todonyang near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya on September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Turkana man sleeps on the western shore of Lake Turkana close to Todonyang near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya on September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, September 26, 2014
A Turkana man sleeps on the western shore of Lake Turkana close to Todonyang near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya on September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
18 / 22
Dried fishes are pictured at a Turkana fishing camp on the western shore of Lake Turkana, close to Todonyang, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Dried fishes are pictured at a Turkana fishing camp on the western shore of Lake Turkana, close to Todonyang, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, September 26, 2014
Dried fishes are pictured at a Turkana fishing camp on the western shore of Lake Turkana, close to Todonyang, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
19 / 22
A Turkana woman stands by a hut in Napak village in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Turkana woman stands by a hut in Napak village in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, September 26, 2014
A Turkana woman stands by a hut in Napak village in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
20 / 22
Turkana women and children sit by a hut in Napak village in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Turkana women and children sit by a hut in Napak village in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, September 26, 2014
Turkana women and children sit by a hut in Napak village in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
21 / 22
A Turkana boy is pictured at a fishing camp on the western shore of Lake Turkana, close to Todonyang, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Turkana boy is pictured at a fishing camp on the western shore of Lake Turkana, close to Todonyang, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, September 26, 2014
A Turkana boy is pictured at a fishing camp on the western shore of Lake Turkana, close to Todonyang, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
That's the way to do it!

That's the way to do it!

Next Slideshows

That's the way to do it!

That's the way to do it!

Punch and Judy shows have been a fixture of British seaside resorts for centuries but are having to adapt to changing social values to attract new audiences.

Sep 26 2014
Fighting Ebola

Fighting Ebola

A dramatic Ebola awareness campaign in Ivory Coast.

Sep 25 2014
Saving Syria's cats

Saving Syria's cats

A resident cares for abandoned cats in Aleppo.

Sep 25 2014
The art of Ai Weiwei

The art of Ai Weiwei

Creations from Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei.

Sep 25 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast