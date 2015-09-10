Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Sep 9, 2015 | 8:42pm EDT

Landing on Lesbos

A Syrian refugee holding her child is comforted moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 7, 2015. Greece is struggling to cope with the hundreds of migrants and refugees from the war in Syria making the short crossing every day from Turkey to Greece's eastern islands, including Kos, Lesbos, Samos and Agathonisi. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

A Syrian refugee holding her child is comforted moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 7, 2015. Greece is struggling to cope with the hundreds of migrants and refugees from the war in Syria making the short...more

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
A Syrian refugee holding her child is comforted moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 7, 2015. Greece is struggling to cope with the hundreds of migrants and refugees from the war in Syria making the short crossing every day from Turkey to Greece's eastern islands, including Kos, Lesbos, Samos and Agathonisi. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
1 / 25
An Afghan refugee holds a baby while he jumps off a dinghy as he arrives on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

An Afghan refugee holds a baby while he jumps off a dinghy as he arrives on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
An Afghan refugee holds a baby while he jumps off a dinghy as he arrives on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
2 / 25
A man throws a rope to Syrian refugees swimming towards a beach after abandoning a dinghy with a broken engine on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

A man throws a rope to Syrian refugees swimming towards a beach after abandoning a dinghy with a broken engine on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A man throws a rope to Syrian refugees swimming towards a beach after abandoning a dinghy with a broken engine on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
3 / 25
A migrant woman collapses moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

A migrant woman collapses moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A migrant woman collapses moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
4 / 25
An Afghan refugee feeds a baby milk moments after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

An Afghan refugee feeds a baby milk moments after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
An Afghan refugee feeds a baby milk moments after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
5 / 25
A Syrian refugee carries two children moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

A Syrian refugee carries two children moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A Syrian refugee carries two children moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
6 / 25
A Syrian refugee swims towards a beach after abandoning a dinghy with a broken engine on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

A Syrian refugee swims towards a beach after abandoning a dinghy with a broken engine on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A Syrian refugee swims towards a beach after abandoning a dinghy with a broken engine on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
7 / 25
Refugees and migrants arrive on a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Refugees and migrants arrive on a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Refugees and migrants arrive on a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
8 / 25
Refugees and migrants hug moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Refugees and migrants hug moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Refugees and migrants hug moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
9 / 25
Syrian refugees swim towards a beach after abandoning a dinghy with a broken engine on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Syrian refugees swim towards a beach after abandoning a dinghy with a broken engine on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Syrian refugees swim towards a beach after abandoning a dinghy with a broken engine on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
10 / 25
A Syrian refugee (C) reacts next to her family moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

A Syrian refugee (C) reacts next to her family moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A Syrian refugee (C) reacts next to her family moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
11 / 25
A Syrian refugee couple prays on a beach as other refugees and migrants arrive on dinghies on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

A Syrian refugee couple prays on a beach as other refugees and migrants arrive on dinghies on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A Syrian refugee couple prays on a beach as other refugees and migrants arrive on dinghies on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
12 / 25
Refugees and migrants abandon a dinghy with a broken engine and swim towards a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Refugees and migrants abandon a dinghy with a broken engine and swim towards a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Refugees and migrants abandon a dinghy with a broken engine and swim towards a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
13 / 25
A boy cries moments after refugees and migrants arrived on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

A boy cries moments after refugees and migrants arrived on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A boy cries moments after refugees and migrants arrived on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
14 / 25
Afghan refugees arrive on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Afghan refugees arrive on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Afghan refugees arrive on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
15 / 25
A migrant woman prays moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

A migrant woman prays moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A migrant woman prays moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
16 / 25
Life jackets, deflated dinghies and life tubes left behind by refugees and migrants are seen on the roadside near a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Life jackets, deflated dinghies and life tubes left behind by refugees and migrants are seen on the roadside near a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Life jackets, deflated dinghies and life tubes left behind by refugees and migrants are seen on the roadside near a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
17 / 25
A Syrian refugee (L) carries two children after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

A Syrian refugee (L) carries two children after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
A Syrian refugee (L) carries two children after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
18 / 25
A Syrian refugee girl falls down as her family runs to buses while disembarking the Tera Jet passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A Syrian refugee girl falls down as her family runs to buses while disembarking the Tera Jet passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A Syrian refugee girl falls down as her family runs to buses while disembarking the Tera Jet passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
19 / 25
A Syrian refugee family runs to buses while disembarking the Tera Jet passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A Syrian refugee family runs to buses while disembarking the Tera Jet passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A Syrian refugee family runs to buses while disembarking the Tera Jet passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
20 / 25
A Syrian refugee gestures while disembarking the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A Syrian refugee gestures while disembarking the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A Syrian refugee gestures while disembarking the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
21 / 25
A Syrian refugee carries his daughter while disembarking the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A Syrian refugee carries his daughter while disembarking the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A Syrian refugee carries his daughter while disembarking the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
22 / 25
Children of an Iraqi refugee family wait for a bus after arriving at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, onboard the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Children of an Iraqi refugee family wait for a bus after arriving at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, onboard the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Children of an Iraqi refugee family wait for a bus after arriving at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, onboard the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
23 / 25
A Syrian refugee boy from Kobani kisses his father after arriving at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, onboard the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A Syrian refugee boy from Kobani kisses his father after arriving at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, onboard the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A Syrian refugee boy from Kobani kisses his father after arriving at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, onboard the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
24 / 25
Refugees and migrants arrive from the Greek island of Lesbos to the port of Piraeus, near Athens, onboard the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Refugees and migrants arrive from the Greek island of Lesbos to the port of Piraeus, near Athens, onboard the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Refugees and migrants arrive from the Greek island of Lesbos to the port of Piraeus, near Athens, onboard the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Migrant lodgings

Migrant lodgings

Next Slideshows

Migrant lodgings

Migrant lodgings

Tents, deserted hotels and refugee camps form makeshift homes for migrants as they flee for Europe.

Sep 09 2015
Trump on the Hill

Trump on the Hill

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

Sep 09 2015
Migrants tripped up

Migrants tripped up

A TV camerawoman trips migrants as they run from police in Hungary.

Sep 09 2015
Long live the Queen

Long live the Queen

Queen Elizabeth is now Britain's longest reigning monarch.

Sep 09 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast