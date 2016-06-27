Edition:
Landmark Stonewall Inn

Members of the National Park Service adjust a banner in the front of The Stonewall Inn ahead of a ceremony officially designating it and Christopher Park as part of the Stonewall National Monument in the Manhattan borough of New York, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
A man poses for a friend's photograph near a memorial to the victims of the Orlando shooting, outside the Stonewall Inn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma (3rd-R) poses with survivors of the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting aboard The Stonewall Inn float before the start of the annual NYC Pride parade in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Women kiss each other as people celebrate outside the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighborhood after the Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry, handing a historic triumph to the American gay rights movement. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
People visit a makeshift memorial to remember the victims of the mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, in Christopher Park outside the Stonewall Inn in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Patrons watch coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the Defense of Marriage Act at the Stonewall Inn in New York June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2013
A man plays music as people celebrate inside the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighborhood. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Men embrace as people celebrate inside the Stonewall Inn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
Patrons celebrate as they watch coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the Defense of Marriage Act at the Stonewall Inn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2013
A bartender works inside of the Stonewall Inn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Patrons smoke outside the front window of the Stonewall Inn. The Stonewall Inn became an instant gay rights symbol when riots spontaneously erupted on June 28, 1969 following a police raid at the Greenwich Village tavern known for serving a gay clientele in an era of intolerance toward homosexuality. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Carlotta Gurl, a drag performer from Vancouver, British Columbia, celebrates in a wedding dress outside the Stonewall Inn, following the announcement that the U.S. Supreme Court had ruled that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
People pose for photos in front of the Stonewall Inn before the start of Pride Week activities. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, June 27, 2014
People embrace and cheer as they join a crowd celebrating the U.S. Supreme Court ruling against the Defense of Marriage Act outside the Stonewall Inn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2013
Men toast as people celebrate outside the Stonewall Inn, late in the night in the Greenwich Village neighborhood. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
People lining the streets cheer in front of the Stonewall Inn as they watch the Gay Pride Parade. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2011
Two women hold each other at a vigil outside The Stonewall Inn on Christopher Street, considered by some as the center of New York State's gay rights movement, following the shooting massacre at Orlando's Pulse nightclub. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
People cheer revelers while they march in front of Stonewall Inn during the annual Gay Pride parade. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
Patrons talk near the front window of the Stonewall Inn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A crowd gathers to listen to speakers near the Stonewall Inn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2013
