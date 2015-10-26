Landmarks go blue
The moon is seen over the Roman pillars of the Temple of Hercules as it is lit up in blue to mark the 70th anniversary of the United Nations at the Citadel in Amman, Jordan, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
The Angel of Independence is lit up in blue as part of a United Nations global event to mark the 70th anniversary of the UN's founding, in Mexico City, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
The United Nations headquarters is lit up in blue to honor the 70th anniversary of the United Nations in New York, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Great Wall of China is lit up in blue to mark the 70th anniversary of the United Nations, in Beijing, China, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Li Sanxian
The Empire State Building is illuminated by blue lights to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the United Nations in the Manhattan borough of New York City, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
The Great Pyramids and Sphinx reflect blue light during a celebration for the 70th anniversary of the United Nations in Giza, Egypt, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
The Kennedy Center in Washington is lit up in blue as part of a United Nations global event to mark the 70th anniversary of the UN's founding October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
The statue of Christ the Redeemer is lit up in blue to mark the 70th anniversary of the United Nations on a foggy evening in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
The Amman Citadel is pictured as it is lit up in blue to mark the 70th anniversary of the United Nations at the Citadel in Amman, Jordan, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
The Palace of Fine Arts is partially lit up in blue as part of a United Nations global event to mark the 70th anniversary of the UN's founding, in Mexico City, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
The National Library of Belarus is lit up in blue to mark the 70th anniversary of the United Nations, in Minsk, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Students take a selfie in front of Republic Palace as it is lit up in blue to honour the 70th anniversary of the United Nations in Almaty, Kazakhstan, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The facade of the city hall on Brussels' Grand Place is illuminated in a shade of blue to mark the 70th anniversary of the United Nations, Belgium, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Hotel "Kazakhstan" is lit up in blue to honour the 70th anniversary of the United Nations in Almaty, Kazakhstan, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The arch of Bab el-Bhar, also known as the French gate, at the entrance of the medina district in Tunis is illuminated in blue light as part of a celebration of the 70th anniversary of the United Nations October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
The Colpatria tower is pictured as it is lit up in blue to honor the 70th anniversary of the United Nations in Bogota, Colombia, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Ferries create long exposure streaks of light as they sail past the Sydney Opera House illuminated in a shade of blue October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The Brussels' Grand Place is illuminated in a shade of blue to mark the 70th anniversary of the United Nations, Belgium, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Monserrate mountain and its church are pictured as the building is lit up in blue to honor the 70th anniversary of the United Nations in Bogota, Colombia, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Students form the UN sign at a rally to honour the 70th anniversary of the United Nations in Almaty, Kazakhstan, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The United Nations headquarters is lit up in blue to honor the 70th anniversary of the United Nations in New York, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
