Mon Jun 26, 2017

Landslide buries Chinese village

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Women react at the site of a landslide, in the village of Xinmo, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Relatives of victims react at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Relatives of victims react at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Rescue workers pull a rescue dog across a river at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. CNS/An Yuan via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Rescue workers stand in silent tribute before evacuating a body from the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Relatives of victims burn incense and paper money to mourn their dead relatives at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Relatives of victims cry next to the rescue workers at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Family members of victims of a landslide assemble at a primary school near the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan province. REUTERS/Sue-Lin Wong

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Relatives of victims throw paper money to mourn their dead relatives at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Relatives of victims sit on rocks during a visit to the disaster site in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Relatives of victims leave after mourning at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Rescue workers evacuate a body from the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. CNS/An Yuan via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Relatives of victims react at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Family members burn paper money and incense and offer alcohol and food to the dead at the site of a landslide near the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan province. REUTERS/Sue-Lin Wong

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Relatives of victims burn incense and paper money to mourn their dead relatives at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Rescue workers stand next to the coffins of the victims at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
