Landslide hits Chinese industrial park
A woman (3rd L), who is a relative of several missing people, cries at the site of a landslide which hit an industrial park on Sunday in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers walk past a damaged vehicle in the industrial park hit by a landslide in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Excavators are seen during rescue operations at an industrial estate hit by a landslide in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rescue workers walk past a damaged building during search and rescue operations at an industrial estate hit by a landslide in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The 19-year-old survivor (C) is carried on a stretcher after being pulled out by rescuers more than 60 hours after a landslide hit an industrial park on Sunday, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A half-buried truck is seen at an industrial estate hit by a landslide in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rescue workers climb a ladder and onto a damaged building, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman is assisted by other people in the industrial park December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rescue workers work near a damaged house December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An excavator moves rubble, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rescue workers rest during a break, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rescue workers search among the debris of destroyed buildings, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Dogs stand on the rubble of a building, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Evacuees rest in a shelter set up at a gymnasium near the industrial park hit by a landslide, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Excavators work at the site to search for landslide survivors among debris of destroyed buildings, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Furniture is pictured among the debris in Shenzhen, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Firefighters take a rest near collapsed buildings, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view shows vehicles and buildings destroyed by a landslide, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An evacuee rests in a shelter set up at a gymnasium near the industrial park December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Damaged buildings are seen as rescuers search for survivors, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Firefighters use flashlights to search for survivors among the rubble of collapsed buildings, REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Firefighters search for survivors among the debris of collapsed buildings, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Damaged buildings are seen as rescuers search for survivors, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Firefighters use flashlights to search for survivors among the rubble of collapsed buildings, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A pair of shoes and other belongings are seen near a damaged building as rescuers search for survivors, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Next Slideshows
Christmas at Arlington, Section 60
With the wounds of war particularly painful in the Christmas season, family members and loved ones add their own personal holiday touches and messages to the...
Pictures of the year: Migrant crisis
The best pictures of the year of refugees and the migrant crisis.
The court-martial of Bowe Bergdahl
Bowe Bergdahl, who spent five years as a Taliban prisoner after walking away from his outpost in Afghanistan in 2009, now faces court-martial.
SpaceX rocket nails landing
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off with a payload of satellites before the booster landed safely at Cape Canaveral in a dramatic spaceflight first.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.