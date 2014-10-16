Edition:
Larger than life

People walk near Paul McCarthy's 'Tree' creation which is displayed on the Place Vendome in Paris October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

People walk near Paul McCarthy's 'Tree' creation which is displayed on the Place Vendome in Paris October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Thursday, October 16, 2014
People walk near Paul McCarthy's 'Tree' creation which is displayed on the Place Vendome in Paris October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People walk past a giant high heeled shoe in Wellington, New Zealand April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

People walk past a giant high heeled shoe in Wellington, New Zealand April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Thursday, October 16, 2014
People walk past a giant high heeled shoe in Wellington, New Zealand April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A woman approaches an artwork called "Big Chook", made of fibreglass and high gloss epoxy marine paint, by Australian artist Jeremy Parnell on Tamarama Beach in Sydney November 2, 2005. REUTERS/Will Burgess

A woman approaches an artwork called "Big Chook", made of fibreglass and high gloss epoxy marine paint, by Australian artist Jeremy Parnell on Tamarama Beach in Sydney November 2, 2005. REUTERS/Will Burgess

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A woman approaches an artwork called "Big Chook", made of fibreglass and high gloss epoxy marine paint, by Australian artist Jeremy Parnell on Tamarama Beach in Sydney November 2, 2005. REUTERS/Will Burgess
A visitor looks at a monumental sculpture by artist Robert Therrien in the Metropolitan Arts Centre in Belfast April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A visitor looks at a monumental sculpture by artist Robert Therrien in the Metropolitan Arts Centre in Belfast April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A visitor looks at a monumental sculpture by artist Robert Therrien in the Metropolitan Arts Centre in Belfast April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman takes pictures of art installation "Alice" by Spanish artist Cristina Lucas in the Andalusian Centre of Contemporary Art in Seville, Spain April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A woman takes pictures of art installation "Alice" by Spanish artist Cristina Lucas in the Andalusian Centre of Contemporary Art in Seville, Spain April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A woman takes pictures of art installation "Alice" by Spanish artist Cristina Lucas in the Andalusian Centre of Contemporary Art in Seville, Spain April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A volunteer stands besides a giant spoon and coin replicas during a charity event by World Vision in central Seoul May 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

A volunteer stands besides a giant spoon and coin replicas during a charity event by World Vision in central Seoul May 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A volunteer stands besides a giant spoon and coin replicas during a charity event by World Vision in central Seoul May 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
A man looks at an art installation titled "Sea Pink" in Aarhus, Denmark June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man looks at an art installation titled "Sea Pink" in Aarhus, Denmark June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A man looks at an art installation titled "Sea Pink" in Aarhus, Denmark June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A hot air balloon in the shape of Darth Vader flies with others during the Hot Air Balloons Festival in Leon, Mexico, November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Armas

A hot air balloon in the shape of Darth Vader flies with others during the Hot Air Balloons Festival in Leon, Mexico, November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Armas

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A hot air balloon in the shape of Darth Vader flies with others during the Hot Air Balloons Festival in Leon, Mexico, November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Armas
Workers are trapped under an upside-down shopping trolley placed outside the European Union headquarters in Brussels October 19, 2009 as part of an ad campaign to raise awareness about modern slave labor. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

Workers are trapped under an upside-down shopping trolley placed outside the European Union headquarters in Brussels October 19, 2009 as part of an ad campaign to raise awareness about modern slave labor. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Workers are trapped under an upside-down shopping trolley placed outside the European Union headquarters in Brussels October 19, 2009 as part of an ad campaign to raise awareness about modern slave labor. REUTERS/Thierry Roge
Giant ants appear to crawl up and down the facade of the Fausto Theater, in a sculpture created by Colombian artist Rafael Gomez Barros, during an exhibition for the Havana Biennal in Cuba May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Giant ants appear to crawl up and down the facade of the Fausto Theater, in a sculpture created by Colombian artist Rafael Gomez Barros, during an exhibition for the Havana Biennal in Cuba May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Giant ants appear to crawl up and down the facade of the Fausto Theater, in a sculpture created by Colombian artist Rafael Gomez Barros, during an exhibition for the Havana Biennal in Cuba May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
People look at a 24-meter-long sculpture by Italian artist Gino De Dominicis near the Duomo cathedral in Milan, March 30 2007. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

People look at a 24-meter-long sculpture by Italian artist Gino De Dominicis near the Duomo cathedral in Milan, March 30 2007. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Thursday, October 16, 2014
People look at a 24-meter-long sculpture by Italian artist Gino De Dominicis near the Duomo cathedral in Milan, March 30 2007. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A pedestrian walks towards an art sculpture in an underground car park in Oslo June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A pedestrian walks towards an art sculpture in an underground car park in Oslo June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A pedestrian walks towards an art sculpture in an underground car park in Oslo June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People walk past a Louis Vuitton pavilion in the shape of a giant suitcase, as the St. Basil's Cathedral (L) and the Spasskaya Tower are seen in the background, in central Moscow, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

People walk past a Louis Vuitton pavilion in the shape of a giant suitcase, as the St. Basil's Cathedral (L) and the Spasskaya Tower are seen in the background, in central Moscow, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Thursday, October 16, 2014
People walk past a Louis Vuitton pavilion in the shape of a giant suitcase, as the St. Basil's Cathedral (L) and the Spasskaya Tower are seen in the background, in central Moscow, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A visitor walks past an electronically animated giant baby inside the Spain pavilion at the Shanghai World Expo site April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

A visitor walks past an electronically animated giant baby inside the Spain pavilion at the Shanghai World Expo site April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A visitor walks past an electronically animated giant baby inside the Spain pavilion at the Shanghai World Expo site April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Employees of German bathroom ceramic and furniture firm Duravit stand outside on a balcony atop of a giant lavatory bowl, at their company headquarters in Hornberg in the Black Forest, Germany, January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Employees of German bathroom ceramic and furniture firm Duravit stand outside on a balcony atop of a giant lavatory bowl, at their company headquarters in Hornberg in the Black Forest, Germany, January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Thursday, October 16, 2014
Employees of German bathroom ceramic and furniture firm Duravit stand outside on a balcony atop of a giant lavatory bowl, at their company headquarters in Hornberg in the Black Forest, Germany, January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A woman walks past an installation of giant bird cages containing artificial trees and birds on a square in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman walks past an installation of giant bird cages containing artificial trees and birds on a square in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, October 16, 2014
A woman walks past an installation of giant bird cages containing artificial trees and birds on a square in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
