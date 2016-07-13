Larry the cat stays
Larry the Downing Street cat walks past the front door of number 10, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Larry the Downing Street cat lays on the pavement, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's outgoing Prime Minister, David Cameron holds a photograph of himself with Larry the Downing Streeet cat, during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, in central London, Britain in this still image taken from video July 13,...more
Larry the Downing street cat waits to enter number 10, London, Britain September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Cupcakes with images of Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, number 10 Downing Street, Larry the Downing Street cat and the Houses of Parliament sit in a box at a Start-Up Britain event in Downing Street in London, Britain June 23 2015....more
Larry the Downing Street cat plays with bunting in the garden of number 10 Downing Street in London June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
Larry, the Downing Street cat, waits to be allowed back into number 10 during a rainy day in London September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Larry the Downing Street cat is stroked by a police officer on the step outside 10 Downing street in London, Britain, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Britain's International Development Secretary, Justine Greening, walks past Larry the cat as she arrives to attend a cabinet meeting at Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Larry, the Downing Street cat, waits to be allowed back in to number 10 in central London, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Larry, the Downing Street cat, looks at a visitor while sitting on the red carpet at the door to number 10 prepared for the arrival of the Mahmoud Abbas, the President of Palestinian Authority in central London, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew...more
Larry, the Downing Street cat, scratches the red carpet at the door to number 10 which had been prepared for the arrival of the Mahmoud Abbas, the President of Palestinian Authority in central London, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Larry the Downing Street cat walks outside Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Larry the Downing Street cat sits under the Christmas tree in Downing Street in central London December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A police officer walks past Larry the cat sleeping outside 10 Downing Street in London November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
10 Downing Street's resident cat, Larry, wears a Union Jack bow tie as he's photographed in the Cabinet Room in 10 Downing Street, London April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool
A tabby cat named Larry looks out a window at number 10 Downing Street in London February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Large/Pool
A tabby cat named Larry arrives at his new home of 10 Downing Street in London February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A cat called Larry is photographed in Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, before being taken to Downing Street, in London February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool
A cat called Larry is photographed in Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, before being taken to Downing Street, in London February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool
Next Slideshows
Dog days of summer
The first Croatian beach bar specifically designed for dogs opens in Crikvenica, Croatia.
Manhattanhenge
Manhattanhenge, occurs when the setting sun aligns itself with the east-west grid of streets in Manhattan, allowing the sun to shine down all streets at the...
Running of the bulls
Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
Royal International Air Tattoo
Highlights from the world's largest military air show at RAF Fairford, Britain.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.