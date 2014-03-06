LA's Promise Zone
A view of Los Angeles containing much of an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" is pictured in Los Angeles. The densely populated, multi-ethnic swath of Los Angeles is one of five areas across the country designated in...more
A view of Los Angeles containing much of an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" is pictured in Los Angeles. The densely populated, multi-ethnic swath of Los Angeles is one of five areas across the country designated in January by President Obama as a "promise zone", favored for investments to create jobs and alleviate poverty. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A woman and a boy wait at an intersection near MacArthur Park, one of several areas designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A woman and a boy wait at an intersection near MacArthur Park, one of several areas designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man walks past a transitional housing organization located in Hollywood, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man walks past a transitional housing organization located in Hollywood, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
An anti-poverty billboard is pictured on Wilshire Boulevard in an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
An anti-poverty billboard is pictured on Wilshire Boulevard in an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People walk past a pile of cardboard boxes for recycling in Koreatown, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People walk past a pile of cardboard boxes for recycling in Koreatown, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People walk past a man panhandling in Koreatown, which is one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People walk past a man panhandling in Koreatown, which is one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People wait at a bus stop in Koreatown, located in an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People wait at a bus stop in Koreatown, located in an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man who gave only his first name as Hamlet talks on his phone with his parrot on his shoulder in Little Armenia, located in an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
A man who gave only his first name as Hamlet talks on his phone with his parrot on his shoulder in Little Armenia, located in an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Traffic moves on Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Traffic moves on Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Men play basketball at Lafayette Recreation Center, located in an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Men play basketball at Lafayette Recreation Center, located in an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People walk near a construction site in Hollywood, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People walk near a construction site in Hollywood, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
An urgent care clinic sign is marked with graffiti in Little Armenia, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
An urgent care clinic sign is marked with graffiti in Little Armenia, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People stand at an intersection in Koreatown, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People stand at an intersection in Koreatown, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man holding a large cross speaks through a megaphone in Koreatown, which is one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man holding a large cross speaks through a megaphone in Koreatown, which is one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People line up for a food giveaway program at MacArthur Park, one of several areas designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People line up for a food giveaway program at MacArthur Park, one of several areas designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man stands near items for sale at an intersection in Koreatown, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man stands near items for sale at an intersection in Koreatown, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People walk on a palm tree lined street in Koreatown, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People walk on a palm tree lined street in Koreatown, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A portion of the Capitol Records is pictured behind a construction crane in Hollywood, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A portion of the Capitol Records is pictured behind a construction crane in Hollywood, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man selling flowers walks on a street in Koreatown, an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man selling flowers walks on a street in Koreatown, an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A view of Los Angeles containing much of an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" is pictured in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A view of Los Angeles containing much of an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" is pictured in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Next Slideshows
Backyard gun range
A Florida man discovers a loophole allowing gun ranges in residential areas and sets up one in his yard.
Migrant enclave in Spain
The plight of African migrants in Spain.
Crufts dog show
The world's largest dog show kicks off in Birmingham, England.
Geelong - Silicon Valley or Detroit?
The town of Geelong is a microcosm of the economic crossroads at which Australia stands. The steps authorities and industry leaders take here will be closely...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.