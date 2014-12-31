Last days in Afghanistan

A CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade is seen flying outside of the window of another helicopter carrying U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment to an advising mission at an Afghan National Army headquarters for the...more

A CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade is seen flying outside of the window of another helicopter carrying U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment to an advising mission at an Afghan National Army headquarters for the 203rd Corps in the Paktia province of Afghanistan December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close