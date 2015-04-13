Edition:
Pictures | Mon Apr 13, 2015 | 2:47pm EDT

Last house standing

A "nail house", the last building in the area, sits in the middle of a road under construction in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, April 10, 2015. According to local media, the owner of the house didn't reach an agreement with the local authority about compensation of the demolition. REUTERS/Stringer

A "nail house", the last building in the area, sits in the middle of a road under construction in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, April 10, 2015. According to local media, the owner of the house didn't reach an agreement with the local authority about compensation of the demolition. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
A car stops beside a house in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, November 22, 2012. An elderly couple refused to sign an agreement to allow their house to be demolished. They say that compensation offered is not enough to cover rebuilding costs, according to local media. Their house is the only building left standing on a road which is paved through their village. REUTERS/China Daily

A car stops beside a house in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, November 22, 2012. An elderly couple refused to sign an agreement to allow their house to be demolished. They say that compensation offered is not...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2012
Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2012
A "nail house", the last house in this area, stands on the square in front of a shopping mall in Changsha, central China's Hunan province, November 13, 2007. "Nail houses" refer to houses whose owners have stuck to their ground and resisted demolition, holding up development projects in the world's fastest-growing major economy. REUTERS/Stringer

A "nail house", the last house in this area, stands on the square in front of a shopping mall in Changsha, central China's Hunan province, November 13, 2007. "Nail houses" refer to houses whose owners have stuck to their ground and resisted demolition, holding up development projects in the world's fastest-growing major economy. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2007
Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2007
A nail house, the last house in this area, stands in the center of a construction site which will be developed as a new apartment zone in Chongqing Municipality, February 4, 2009. The owners of the house insist in seeking more compensation before agreeing to the demolition of their home, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

A nail house, the last house in this area, stands in the center of a construction site which will be developed as a new apartment zone in Chongqing Municipality, February 4, 2009. The owners of the house insist in seeking more compensation before agreeing to the demolition of their home, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2009
Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2009
A six-floor villa is viewed on the construction site in the central business district of Shenzhen, China, April 17, 2007. Choi Chu Cheung, the owner of the villa, and his wife Zhang Lian-hao, refused to accept the compensation offered by the developer who plans to build a financial center on the site. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

A six-floor villa is viewed on the construction site in the central business district of Shenzhen, China, April 17, 2007. Choi Chu Cheung, the owner of the villa, and his wife Zhang Lian-hao, refused to accept the compensation offered by the developer who plans to build a financial center on the site. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2007
Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2007
Zheng Meiju walks towards her partially demolished nail house (back) in Rui'an, Zhejiang province, China, July 17, 2013. Zhang, owner of the nail house, refused to move due to dissatisfaction of the compensation since the demolition project started last July making way for a new business plaza. She has been living in the house for nearly a year, even though the water and electricity supply were cut in early 2013, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Zheng Meiju walks towards her partially demolished nail house (back) in Rui'an, Zhejiang province, China, July 17, 2013. Zhang, owner of the nail house, refused to move due to dissatisfaction of the compensation since the demolition project started...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 18, 2013
Reuters / Thursday, July 18, 2013
Cao Mingyun, daughter of 75-year-old Cao Wenxia, the owner of a nail house, talks to journalist in front of their house in Hefei, Anhui province, China, January 29, 2010. Cao's family refuse to move due to unsatisfied compensation for their house, the last house in the area, about to be demolished to make way for a new commercial project. REUTERS/Stringer

Cao Mingyun, daughter of 75-year-old Cao Wenxia, the owner of a nail house, talks to journalist in front of their house in Hefei, Anhui province, China, January 29, 2010. Cao's family refuse to move due to unsatisfied compensation for their house, the last house in the area, about to be demolished to make way for a new commercial project. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2010
Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2010
A "nail house", the last house in the area, is pictured at a construction site which will be developed into a new apartment zone in Hefei, Anhui province, China, January 3, 2008. The banner reads "strongly requesting the government to punish the developer who demolished my house, give back my home". REUTERS/Jianan Yu

A "nail house", the last house in the area, is pictured at a construction site which will be developed into a new apartment zone in Hefei, Anhui province, China, January 3, 2008. The banner reads "strongly requesting the government to punish the developer who demolished my house, give back my home". REUTERS/Jianan Yu

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2008
Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2008
A general view shows the demolition of a "nail house", the last house in the area, at a construction site in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, January 8, 2008. The owners of the house had filed but lost a lawsuit against the developer of the land to seek more compensation before agreeing to the demolition of their home. REUTERS/Joe Tan

A general view shows the demolition of a "nail house", the last house in the area, at a construction site in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, January 8, 2008. The owners of the house had filed but lost a lawsuit against the developer of the land to seek more compensation before agreeing to the demolition of their home. REUTERS/Joe Tan

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2008
Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2008
A partially-demolished "nail house", the last house in the area, is seen at a construction site in Hefei, Anhui province, China, February 2, 2010. The owner of the house was attempting to seek more compensation before agreeing to the demolition of their home, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

A partially-demolished "nail house", the last house in the area, is seen at a construction site in Hefei, Anhui province, China, February 2, 2010. The owner of the house was attempting to seek more compensation before agreeing to the demolition of their home, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2010
Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2010
Cao Wenxia (L), the owner of a nail house, lights firecrackers to celebrate Chinese New Year near an excavator used for demolishing buildings near his house in Hefei, Anhui province, February 13, 2010. Cao's family refused to move due to unsatisfactory compensation for their house, the last house in the area. REUTERS/Stringer

Cao Wenxia (L), the owner of a nail house, lights firecrackers to celebrate Chinese New Year near an excavator used for demolishing buildings near his house in Hefei, Anhui province, February 13, 2010. Cao's family refused to move due to unsatisfactory compensation for their house, the last house in the area. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2010
Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2010
A woman walks past a nail house, the last house in this area, on the outskirts of Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, October 31, 2008. REUTERS/Sean Yong

A woman walks past a nail house, the last house in this area, on the outskirts of Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, October 31, 2008. REUTERS/Sean Yong

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2008
Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2008
A "nail house", the last building in the area, is seen surrounded by a ditch at a construction site for a new residential compound in Xiangyang, Hubei province, China, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A "nail house", the last building in the area, is seen surrounded by a ditch at a construction site for a new residential compound in Xiangyang, Hubei province, China, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2013
Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2013
Xu Aiguo, the owner of a nail house, the last house in the area, set up a Chinese national flag outside his balcony in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Xu Aiguo, the owner of a nail house, the last house in the area, set up a Chinese national flag outside his balcony in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 09, 2010
Reuters / Tuesday, November 09, 2010
Owner Zhao Xing, 58, collects water near his partially demolished "nail house", the last house in the area, at a construction site in Kunming, Yunnan province, October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Owner Zhao Xing, 58, collects water near his partially demolished "nail house", the last house in the area, at a construction site in Kunming, Yunnan province, October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, October 30, 2010
Reuters / Saturday, October 30, 2010
A woman stands at the balcony of her house which will be demolished to build new apartments in downtown Shanghai, December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman stands at the balcony of her house which will be demolished to build new apartments in downtown Shanghai, December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, December 01, 2010
Reuters / Wednesday, December 01, 2010
