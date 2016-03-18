Last house standing

A nail house sits atop a mound, next to a construction site for a new residential area, in Yibin, Sichuan province, China, May 19, 2015. According to local media, owners of the nail house refused to move as they couldn't reach an compensation...more

A nail house sits atop a mound, next to a construction site for a new residential area, in Yibin, Sichuan province, China, May 19, 2015. According to local media, owners of the nail house refused to move as they couldn't reach an compensation agreement with the authority in charge of the demolition. The house is now sitting on a mound about 20 meters above ground as the land around the house were dug out by the developer. REUTERS/Stringer

Close