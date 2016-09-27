Last house standing

Tao Weiren sits in front of his two-story house in Guangfuli neighborhood in Shanghai, China, March 24, 2016. In a corner of Shanghai, surrounded by a cement wall, lies one of the world's most valuable fields of debris and garbage. On paper, the...more

Tao Weiren sits in front of his two-story house in Guangfuli neighborhood in Shanghai, China, March 24, 2016. In a corner of Shanghai, surrounded by a cement wall, lies one of the world's most valuable fields of debris and garbage. On paper, the Guangfuli neighborhood is a real estate investor's dream: a plot in the middle of one of the world's most expensive and fast-rising property markets. But the reality is more like a developer's nightmare, thanks to hundreds of people living there who have refused to budge from their ramshackle homes for nearly 16 years as the local authority sought to clear the land for new construction. REUTERS/Aly Song

