Last in a remote Siberian village
Mikhail Baburin, 66, talks to his cat Marquis at his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. Baburin, a former Navy man, barge worker and employee of a military plant in Krasnoyarsk, is the last inhabitant of...more
Mikhail Baburin, 66, is reflected in a mirror next to a portrait of Soviet singer, poet and actor Vladimir Vysotsky while he makes a broom at his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. He moved in 2000 to...more
Mikhail Baburin, 66, takes water from a well at a court yard of his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Mikhail Baburin, 66, reads a book at his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Mikhail Baburin, 66, fills a bucket with hot water from a barrel at a bath room of his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Mikhail Baburin, 66, smokes a cigarette made by himself at his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Mikhail Baburin, 66, uses a sewing machine at his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Mikhail Baburin, 66, feeds hens at a court yard of his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Mikhail Baburin, 66, decorates a fir tree for New Year and Christmas celebrations in front of his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Mikhail Baburin, 66, inspects a post box on a fence of his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Mikhail Baburin, 66, walks at a court yard of his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Mikhail Baburin, 66, wearing a Siberian lynx fur hat, is seen in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Mikhail Baburin, 66, carries hay to feed sheeps at a court yard of his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Mikhail Baburin, 66, sits with his laika dog Sever on an attic of a shed at a court yard of his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Mikhail Baburin, 66, carries a fir tree which was cut for New Year and Christmas decoration in the Taiga wood near the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Mikhail Baburin, 66, feeds sheeps at a court yard of his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Mikhail Baburin, 66, stokes a furnace at his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
An abandoned house is seen in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka where Mikhail Baburin, 66, lives, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
