Last oyster shuck
Ginny Lunny-Cummings, farm manager at Drakes Bay Oyster Company, wears a "keep on shucking" shirt during a celebration ceremony to recognize the company in Inverness, California July 31, 2014. The Department of the Interior declined to renew the...more
An employee sprays water into bags of oysters at Drakes Bay Oyster Company in Inverness, California July 31, 2014. The third-generation, family-owned oyster farm was forced to shut its oyster shack and cannery on July 31 after losing a 19 month legal...more
An employee offloads a bag of oysters from a boat at Drakes Bay Oyster Company in Inverness, California July 31, 2014. However, the farm's harvesting operations will be permitted to continue for at least another 30 days after a group of local...more
A worker separates oysters at Drakes Bay Oyster Company oyster shack in Inverness, California July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A group of workers stand in their work boots during a celebration event at Drakes Bay Oyster Company in Inverness, California July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A customer converses with an employee after purchasing a plate of oysters at Drakes Bay Oyster Company in Inverness, California July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A sign is seen outside Drakes Bay Oyster Company oyster shack in Inverness, California July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Customers stand in line to purchase oysters at Drakes Bay Oyster Company in Inverness, California July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Crates of oysters are seen at Drakes Bay Oyster Company in Inverness, California July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Two customers carry an ice cooler full of oysters purchased from the oyster shack at Drakes Bay Oyster Company in Inverness, California July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Drakes Bay Oysters Company owner Kevin Lunny kisses his wife Nancy after a toast with oysters during a celebration event at Drakes Bay Oyster Company in Inverness, California July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Rob Martel (L) and Jim Emerson enjoy a plate of oysters at Drakes Bay Oyster Company in Inverness, California July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A group of children walk with bagpiper Terry Aleshire as he plays his bagpipe during a celebration event at Drakes Bay Oyster Company in Inverness, California July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A plate of oysters is seen at Drakes Bay Oyster Company in Inverness, California July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Joan Lunny, mother of Drakes Bay Oyster Company owner Kevin Lunny, holds an oyster in preparation of a toast during a celebration event at Drakes Bay Oyster Company in Inverness, California July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
