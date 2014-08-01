Last oyster shuck

An employee offloads a bag of oysters from a boat at Drakes Bay Oyster Company in Inverness, California July 31, 2014. However, the farm's harvesting operations will be permitted to continue for at least another 30 days after a group of local...more

An employee offloads a bag of oysters from a boat at Drakes Bay Oyster Company in Inverness, California July 31, 2014. However, the farm's harvesting operations will be permitted to continue for at least another 30 days after a group of local restaurants and businesses filed a new lawsuit and forged an agreement with the National Park Service to allow it to harvest until the court's ruling on the injunction. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

