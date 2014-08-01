Edition:
Last oyster shuck

Ginny Lunny-Cummings, farm manager at Drakes Bay Oyster Company, wears a "keep on shucking" shirt during a celebration ceremony to recognize the company in Inverness, California July 31, 2014. The Department of the Interior declined to renew the farm's lease in efforts to restore the area, also known as Drakes Estero within the Point Reyes National Seashore, to a state of marine wilderness as designated by the U.S. Congress in 1976. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, August 01, 2014
An employee sprays water into bags of oysters at Drakes Bay Oyster Company in Inverness, California July 31, 2014. The third-generation, family-owned oyster farm was forced to shut its oyster shack and cannery on July 31 after losing a 19 month legal battle with the federal government. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, August 01, 2014
An employee offloads a bag of oysters from a boat at Drakes Bay Oyster Company in Inverness, California July 31, 2014. However, the farm's harvesting operations will be permitted to continue for at least another 30 days after a group of local restaurants and businesses filed a new lawsuit and forged an agreement with the National Park Service to allow it to harvest until the court's ruling on the injunction. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, August 01, 2014
A worker separates oysters at Drakes Bay Oyster Company oyster shack in Inverness, California July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, August 01, 2014
A group of workers stand in their work boots during a celebration event at Drakes Bay Oyster Company in Inverness, California July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, August 01, 2014
A customer converses with an employee after purchasing a plate of oysters at Drakes Bay Oyster Company in Inverness, California July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, August 01, 2014
A sign is seen outside Drakes Bay Oyster Company oyster shack in Inverness, California July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, August 01, 2014
Customers stand in line to purchase oysters at Drakes Bay Oyster Company in Inverness, California July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, August 01, 2014
Crates of oysters are seen at Drakes Bay Oyster Company in Inverness, California July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, August 01, 2014
Two customers carry an ice cooler full of oysters purchased from the oyster shack at Drakes Bay Oyster Company in Inverness, California July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, August 01, 2014
Drakes Bay Oysters Company owner Kevin Lunny kisses his wife Nancy after a toast with oysters during a celebration event at Drakes Bay Oyster Company in Inverness, California July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, August 01, 2014
Rob Martel (L) and Jim Emerson enjoy a plate of oysters at Drakes Bay Oyster Company in Inverness, California July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, August 01, 2014
A group of children walk with bagpiper Terry Aleshire as he plays his bagpipe during a celebration event at Drakes Bay Oyster Company in Inverness, California July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, August 01, 2014
A plate of oysters is seen at Drakes Bay Oyster Company in Inverness, California July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, August 01, 2014
Joan Lunny, mother of Drakes Bay Oyster Company owner Kevin Lunny, holds an oyster in preparation of a toast during a celebration event at Drakes Bay Oyster Company in Inverness, California July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, August 01, 2014
