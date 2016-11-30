Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 29, 2016 | 7:25pm EST

Last stand for Aleppo's rebels

A Syrian government soldier gestures a v-sign under the Syrian national flag near a general view of eastern Aleppo after they took control of al-Sakhour neigborhood. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

A Syrian government soldier gestures a v-sign under the Syrian national flag near a general view of eastern Aleppo after they took control of al-Sakhour neigborhood. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A Syrian government soldier gestures a v-sign under the Syrian national flag near a general view of eastern Aleppo after they took control of al-Sakhour neigborhood. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 25
Syrians walk over rubble of damaged buildings, while carrying their belongings, as they flee clashes between government forces and rebels in Tariq al-Bab and al-Sakhour neighborhoods of eastern Aleppo towards other rebel held besieged areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Syrians walk over rubble of damaged buildings, while carrying their belongings, as they flee clashes between government forces and rebels in Tariq al-Bab and al-Sakhour neighborhoods of eastern Aleppo towards other rebel held besieged areas of...more

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Syrians walk over rubble of damaged buildings, while carrying their belongings, as they flee clashes between government forces and rebels in Tariq al-Bab and al-Sakhour neighborhoods of eastern Aleppo towards other rebel held besieged areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
2 / 25
Syrians that evacuated the eastern districts of Aleppo gather to board buses, in a government held area in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Syrians that evacuated the eastern districts of Aleppo gather to board buses, in a government held area in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Syrians that evacuated the eastern districts of Aleppo gather to board buses, in a government held area in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 25
A Syrian government soldier rides a military vehicle near a mosque, after taking control of Aleppo's Al-Haidariya neighborhood. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

A Syrian government soldier rides a military vehicle near a mosque, after taking control of Aleppo's Al-Haidariya neighborhood. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A Syrian government soldier rides a military vehicle near a mosque, after taking control of Aleppo's Al-Haidariya neighborhood. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 25
A bomb hangs on a parachute while falling over the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A bomb hangs on a parachute while falling over the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
A bomb hangs on a parachute while falling over the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
5 / 25
Syrian government soldiers walk near a general view of eastern Aleppo after they took control of al-Sakhour neigborhood in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Syrian government soldiers walk near a general view of eastern Aleppo after they took control of al-Sakhour neigborhood in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Syrian government soldiers walk near a general view of eastern Aleppo after they took control of al-Sakhour neigborhood in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 25
Syrians walk over rubble of damaged buildings, while carrying their belongings, as they flee clashes between government forces and rebels in Tariq al-Bab and al-Sakhour neighborhoods of eastern Aleppo towards other rebel-held besieged areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Syrians walk over rubble of damaged buildings, while carrying their belongings, as they flee clashes between government forces and rebels in Tariq al-Bab and al-Sakhour neighborhoods of eastern Aleppo towards other rebel-held besieged areas of...more

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Syrians walk over rubble of damaged buildings, while carrying their belongings, as they flee clashes between government forces and rebels in Tariq al-Bab and al-Sakhour neighborhoods of eastern Aleppo towards other rebel-held besieged areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
7 / 25
Syrian government soldiers walk near an abandoned weapon that belonged to rebels, after they took control of al-Sakhour neighborhood in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Syrian government soldiers walk near an abandoned weapon that belonged to rebels, after they took control of al-Sakhour neighborhood in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Syrian government soldiers walk near an abandoned weapon that belonged to rebels, after they took control of al-Sakhour neighborhood in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 25
Syrians that evacuated the eastern districts of Aleppo carry their belongings, while talking to a Syrian government soldier, in a government held area in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Syrians that evacuated the eastern districts of Aleppo carry their belongings, while talking to a Syrian government soldier, in a government held area in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Syrians that evacuated the eastern districts of Aleppo carry their belongings, while talking to a Syrian government soldier, in a government held area in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 25
Syrian government soldiers walk amid rubble of damaged buildings, near a cloth used as a cover from snipers, after they took control of al-Sakhour neighborhood in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Syrian government soldiers walk amid rubble of damaged buildings, near a cloth used as a cover from snipers, after they took control of al-Sakhour neighborhood in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Syrian government soldiers walk amid rubble of damaged buildings, near a cloth used as a cover from snipers, after they took control of al-Sakhour neighborhood in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
10 / 25
A Syrian national flag flutters near a general view of eastern Aleppo after Syrian government soldiers took control of al-Sakhour neigbourhood in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

A Syrian national flag flutters near a general view of eastern Aleppo after Syrian government soldiers took control of al-Sakhour neigbourhood in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A Syrian national flag flutters near a general view of eastern Aleppo after Syrian government soldiers took control of al-Sakhour neigbourhood in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
11 / 25
A man inspects an unexploded missile in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man inspects an unexploded missile in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
A man inspects an unexploded missile in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
12 / 25
Syrians who evacuated the eastern districts of Aleppo ride a government bus in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Syrians who evacuated the eastern districts of Aleppo ride a government bus in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Syrians who evacuated the eastern districts of Aleppo ride a government bus in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
13 / 25
People stand near a crater at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People stand near a crater at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
People stand near a crater at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
14 / 25
A man covers his face from dust as he walks with a bicycle after a strike on the rebel held besieged al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man covers his face from dust as he walks with a bicycle after a strike on the rebel held besieged al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
A man covers his face from dust as he walks with a bicycle after a strike on the rebel held besieged al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
15 / 25
Smoke rises from a damaged building after a strike on the rebel-held besieged al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Smoke rises from a damaged building after a strike on the rebel-held besieged al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
Smoke rises from a damaged building after a strike on the rebel-held besieged al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
16 / 25
Syrians that evacuated the eastern districts of Aleppo rest, while waiting to board buses, in a government held area in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Syrians that evacuated the eastern districts of Aleppo rest, while waiting to board buses, in a government held area in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Syrians that evacuated the eastern districts of Aleppo rest, while waiting to board buses, in a government held area in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
17 / 25
A general view shows a damaged road after Syrian government soldiers took control of al-Sakhour neigborhood in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

A general view shows a damaged road after Syrian government soldiers took control of al-Sakhour neigborhood in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A general view shows a damaged road after Syrian government soldiers took control of al-Sakhour neigborhood in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
18 / 25
A street vendor, showing previous injuries, stands near his stall in a rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A street vendor, showing previous injuries, stands near his stall in a rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A street vendor, showing previous injuries, stands near his stall in a rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
19 / 25
A general view shows the damage at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A general view shows the damage at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A general view shows the damage at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
20 / 25
Syrians walk through rubble of damaged buildings as they flee clashes between government forces and rebels in Tariq al-Bab and al-Sakhour neighborhoods of eastern Aleppo towards other rebel held besieged areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Syrians walk through rubble of damaged buildings as they flee clashes between government forces and rebels in Tariq al-Bab and al-Sakhour neighborhoods of eastern Aleppo towards other rebel held besieged areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Syrians walk through rubble of damaged buildings as they flee clashes between government forces and rebels in Tariq al-Bab and al-Sakhour neighborhoods of eastern Aleppo towards other rebel held besieged areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
21 / 25
A man rides a bicycle near the rubble of damaged buildings after a strike on the rebel held besieged al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man rides a bicycle near the rubble of damaged buildings after a strike on the rebel held besieged al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
A man rides a bicycle near the rubble of damaged buildings after a strike on the rebel held besieged al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
22 / 25
Syrians walk over rubble of damaged buildings, while carrying their belongings, as they flee clashes between government forces and rebels in Tariq al-Bab and al-Sakhour neighborhoods of eastern Aleppo towards other rebel held besieged areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Syrians walk over rubble of damaged buildings, while carrying their belongings, as they flee clashes between government forces and rebels in Tariq al-Bab and al-Sakhour neighborhoods of eastern Aleppo towards other rebel held besieged areas of...more

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Syrians walk over rubble of damaged buildings, while carrying their belongings, as they flee clashes between government forces and rebels in Tariq al-Bab and al-Sakhour neighborhoods of eastern Aleppo towards other rebel held besieged areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
23 / 25
A Red Crescent vehicle carries mattresses for Syrians evacuating the eastern districts of Aleppo, in a government held-area in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

A Red Crescent vehicle carries mattresses for Syrians evacuating the eastern districts of Aleppo, in a government held-area in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
A Red Crescent vehicle carries mattresses for Syrians evacuating the eastern districts of Aleppo, in a government held-area in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
24 / 25
Syrians walk over rubble of damaged buildings, while carrying their belongings, as they flee clashes between government forces and rebels in Tariq al-Bab and al-Sakhour neighborhoods of eastern Aleppo towards other rebel-held besieged areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Syrians walk over rubble of damaged buildings, while carrying their belongings, as they flee clashes between government forces and rebels in Tariq al-Bab and al-Sakhour neighborhoods of eastern Aleppo towards other rebel-held besieged areas of...more

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Syrians walk over rubble of damaged buildings, while carrying their belongings, as they flee clashes between government forces and rebels in Tariq al-Bab and al-Sakhour neighborhoods of eastern Aleppo towards other rebel-held besieged areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Christmas at the White House

Christmas at the White House

Next Slideshows

Christmas at the White House

Christmas at the White House

A sneak peak at the White House Christmas decor this holiday season.

Nov 29 2016
Street battles in Mosul

Street battles in Mosul

Iraqi forces take back Mosul from Islamic State militants, one street at a time.

Nov 29 2016
Tribal king clashes with Ugandan forces

Tribal king clashes with Ugandan forces

Uganda rejects charges from Amnesty International that security forces carried out extra-judicial killings during clashes with royal guards of a tribal king.

Nov 29 2016
Cuba's long lines for Castro

Cuba's long lines for Castro

Cubans wait for hours to pay tribute to revolutionary leader Fidel Castro in Havana.

Nov 29 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast