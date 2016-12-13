Edition:
Last stand for Aleppo's rebels

Govermental Syrian forces fire into sky as celebrating their victory against rebels in eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their national flags and gesture as they tour the streets in celebration of what they say is the Syrian army's victory against the rebels in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry a Syrian national flag with his picture as they celebrate what they say is the Syrian army's victory against the rebels, in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Free Syrian Army fighters fire an anti-aircraft weapon in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Smoke rises as seen from a governement-held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carries a weapon as he walks atop of a damaged building in the government held Sheikh Saeed district of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
People carry belongings as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
A Free Syrian Army fighter handles ammunition in a rebel-held area of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
A man carries a child with an IV drip as he flees deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk past along a street in the government held Sheikh Saeed district of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Smoke and flames rise after air strikes on rebel-controlled besieged area of Aleppo, as seen from a government-held side. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
A rebel fighter walks past people carrying belongings as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
A woman waits with others outside a government military police centre to visit their relatives, who were evacuated from the eastern districts of Aleppo and are being prepared to begin their military service, in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Members of government military police stand guard as men, who were evacuated from the eastern districts of Aleppo, are being prepared to begin their military service at a police centre in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Civilians wait outside a government military police centre to visit their relatives, who were evacuated from the eastern districts of Aleppo and are being prepared to begin their military service, in Aleppo. A poster depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen inside a room. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
A view shows an underground tunnel, which according to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, was dug and used by rebel fighters in the Old City of Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Children push containers in strollers as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
A boy is seen on a bicycle in front of a sand barricade in a government-controlled area of Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad gesture as they ride on a pick-up truck in the government held Sheikh Saeed district of Aleppo, during a media tour. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
A woman sits with a baby at Bab al-Faraj square in the government-controlled area of the Old City of Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on a camouflaged vehicle mounted with a weapon in a rebel-held area of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Children fill containers with water in a rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk past a tank in the government held Sheikh Saeed district of Aleppo, during a media tour. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Smoke rises from a rebel-held area of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, December 09, 2016
