Last stand in Mosul
A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at Islamic State militants in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Emergency Response Division take cover. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes. REUTERS/Stringer
An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Emergency Response Division in the Old City. REUTERS/Stringer
Destroyed building and cars in the Old City. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of the Iraqi security forces runs with his weapon during a fight. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi Federal Police members hold an Islamic State flag, which they pulled down during fighting. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Members of the Emergency Response Division in the Old City. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi Federal Police members ride in military vehicles. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Emergency Response Division. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iraqi baby who fled from the Islamic State militants receives a vaccination against disease. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of Iraqi Federal Police opens fire against Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled from the clashes. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds a a rocket-propelled grenade launcher. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A member of the Emergency Response Division walks up a staircase in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Members of the Emergency Response Division look for cover after a hand grenade explosion. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Emergency Response Division check a drone. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A member of Iraqi Federal Police waves an Iraqi flag as they celebrate in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque in the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Members of Iraqi Federal Police carry a boy as they celebrate in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Members of the Emergency Response Division walk with their weapons. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Smoke billows next to the remains of the al-Hadba minaret at the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A displaced Iraqi boy carries his brother to a field hospital. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes ride in a military vehicle. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of the Emergency Response Division carries his weapons. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Members of Iraqi Federal Police wearing snipers outfit ride a truck after a parade rehearsal to celebrate victory in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Smoke rise from an air strike during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A displaced woman who fled from clashes receives water from a member of the Counter Terrorism Service in the Old City. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Emergency Response Division rest. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Displaced people who fled their homes are pictured in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds his weapon during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Next Slideshows
The G20 Walking Dead
Participants perform in the so-called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.
Flooding in China
Floods force hundreds of thousands from their homes in parts of central and south China.
The Fourth of July
America celebrates Independence Day with fireworks, parades, hot dogs and patriotism.
Endgame in Mosul
Islamic State fighters battle to hold on to the last few streets under their control in the Old City of Mosul.
MORE IN PICTURES
The G20 Walking Dead
Participants perform in the so-called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.
Flooding in China
Floods force hundreds of thousands from their homes in parts of central and south China.
The Fourth of July
America celebrates Independence Day with fireworks, parades, hot dogs and patriotism.
Endgame in Mosul
Islamic State fighters battle to hold on to the last few streets under their control in the Old City of Mosul.
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
Paris Haute Couture
Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.
Joey Chestnut wins hot dog contest, again
Joey Chestnut beats the competition to win the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island for the 10th time.
Latte art
South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin is taking coffee art to the next level, creating miniature imitations of famous paintings on foamy cups of java at his central Seoul cafe.
Best of Wimbledon
Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.