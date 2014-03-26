Last winter blast?
The balcony chairs and pool deck of a hotel are covered in snow in Hyannis, Massachusetts, March 26, 2014. The spring snowstorm dropped several inches across Cape Cod and battered the area with gusting winds. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
The balcony chairs and pool deck of a hotel are covered in snow in Hyannis, Massachusetts, March 26, 2014. The spring snowstorm dropped several inches across Cape Cod and battered the area with gusting winds. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A sign on a lifeguard chair is seen on a beach in Hyannis, Massachusetts, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A sign on a lifeguard chair is seen on a beach in Hyannis, Massachusetts, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Two lifeguard chairs sit empty near a beach in Hyannis, Massachusetts, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Two lifeguard chairs sit empty near a beach in Hyannis, Massachusetts, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A strong coastal storm currently off the coast of New England is seen in a NOAA Goes East satellite image taken at 0945EST March 26, 2014. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout
A strong coastal storm currently off the coast of New England is seen in a NOAA Goes East satellite image taken at 0945EST March 26, 2014. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout
A 200-year-old beach house lies in ruin after being blown off its foundation in Chatham, Massachusetts, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A 200-year-old beach house lies in ruin after being blown off its foundation in Chatham, Massachusetts, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
An American flag is stretched in the wind on a beach in Hyannis, Massachusetts, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
An American flag is stretched in the wind on a beach in Hyannis, Massachusetts, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A pair of swings hang in the wind on a beach in Hyannis, Massachusetts, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A pair of swings hang in the wind on a beach in Hyannis, Massachusetts, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
U.S. Coast Guard members lower the hurricane warning flags to downgrade the alert to storm warning at their station in Chatham, Massachusetts, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
U.S. Coast Guard members lower the hurricane warning flags to downgrade the alert to storm warning at their station in Chatham, Massachusetts, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A cruise and fishing ticket office is closed in Hyannis, Massachusetts, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A cruise and fishing ticket office is closed in Hyannis, Massachusetts, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Lifeguard chairs sit empty on a beach in Hyannis, Massachusetts, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Lifeguard chairs sit empty on a beach in Hyannis, Massachusetts, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Next Slideshows
Search for Flight 370
Ships and planes close in on debris suspected to be from missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.
Battling gangs in Rio's slums
Brazil will deploy federal troops to help quell a surge in violent crime by drug traffickers.
25 years after Exxon Valdez
It's been 25 years since the Exxon Valdez spilled 11 million gallons of crude oil in Alaska.
Violence returns to Darfur
Civilians bear the brunt of a recent upsurge of violence in the Darfur region of Sudan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.