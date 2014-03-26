Edition:
Last winter blast?

<p>The balcony chairs and pool deck of a hotel are covered in snow in Hyannis, Massachusetts, March 26, 2014. The spring snowstorm dropped several inches across Cape Cod and battered the area with gusting winds. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

<p>A sign on a lifeguard chair is seen on a beach in Hyannis, Massachusetts, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

<p>Two lifeguard chairs sit empty near a beach in Hyannis, Massachusetts, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

<p>A strong coastal storm currently off the coast of New England is seen in a NOAA Goes East satellite image taken at 0945EST March 26, 2014. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout</p>

<p>A 200-year-old beach house lies in ruin after being blown off its foundation in Chatham, Massachusetts, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

<p>An American flag is stretched in the wind on a beach in Hyannis, Massachusetts, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

<p>A pair of swings hang in the wind on a beach in Hyannis, Massachusetts, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

<p>U.S. Coast Guard members lower the hurricane warning flags to downgrade the alert to storm warning at their station in Chatham, Massachusetts, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

<p>A cruise and fishing ticket office is closed in Hyannis, Massachusetts, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

<p>Lifeguard chairs sit empty on a beach in Hyannis, Massachusetts, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

