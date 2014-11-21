Edition:
Latin Grammys ceremony

Aneeka perfoms "Ojo Por Ojo". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Ricky Martin performs "Adios". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Venezuelan/Canadian singer and songwriter Mariana Vega poses with her Best New Artist award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Carlos Santana performs "Oye Como Va" with Pitbull. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Uruguayan musician Jorge Drexler poses with his Record of the Year award for "Universos Paralelos" and Best Singer/Songwriter award for "Bailar En La Cueva". REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Wisen (C) performs "Control" with Chris Brown (R) and Pitbull. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Carlos Vives performs "Cuando Nos Volvamos A Encontrar" with Marc Anthony (R). REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Juanes performs a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
President Barack Obama is shown on a large screen as he delivers his immigration speech from the White House before the start of the show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Person of the Year Joan Manuel Serrat poses backstage. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Pepe Aguilar performs "La Ley Del Monte". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
La Original Banda El Limon de Salvador Lizarraga, featuring Rio Roma, perform a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Residente of Calle 13 performs "El Aguante". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Hosts Jacqueline Bracamontes and Eugenio Derbez perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
La Arrolladora Banda El Limon de Rene Camacho, featuring Espinoza Paz, perform a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Nasri from the band Magic! bows to Marc Anthony after perforning "Cruel/Rude". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Gabriela Carrasco, the widow of Spanish flamenco guitarist Paco de Lucia, stands with their children Antonia (L) and Diego (R) after accepting his posthumous award for Best Flamenco Album for "Cancion Andaluza". De Lucia died in February 2014 in Mexico. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Pablo Alboran (L) performs "Donde Esta El Amor" with Jesse & Joy. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Mexican rock band Camila perfoms "Perdon" with Ricky Martin. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Yandel (L) performs "Plakito" with Farruko. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Colombian singer Carlos Vives poses with his Best Contemporary Tropical Album for "Mas + Corazon Profundo" and Best Tropical Song for "Cuando Nos Volvamos A Encontrar". REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Carlos Santana performs "Oye Como Va" with Pitbull (L). REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
