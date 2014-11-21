Latin Grammys red carpet
Actress Dascha Polanco. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Marc Anthony and his wife Shannon De Lima. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Ricky Martin. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer India Martinez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Actress Eiza Gonzalez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Mariana Vega. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Model Marcia Jones. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Model Alessandra Ambrosio. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Spanish singer Natalia Jimenez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Desiree Estrada. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Actress Jacqueline Bracamontes. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Hip hop artist Flava Flav. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miss Dominican Republic 2014 Massiel Peguero. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Carlos and Alexa PenaVega. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Venezuelan model and TV host Patricia Zavala. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Actor Eric Winter and Puerto Rican singer-songwriter/actress Roselyn Sanchez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Actress Roselyn Sanchez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
DJ El Dusty. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Pau Dones of Jarabe de Palo. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Mexican singer Cristina Eustace. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Olivia Gorra. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Mexican singer Camila Sodi. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Musical artist Aymee Nuviola. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Rapper Wisin. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Stebani Cruz. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Next Slideshows
Hollywood Film Awards
Highlights from the Hollywood Film Awards.
Concert for Valor
The Veterans Day concert on the National Mall.
Glamour Woman of the Year Awards
Highlights from the Glamour Woman of the Year Awards.
Mockingjay premiere
The red carpet at the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" in London.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.