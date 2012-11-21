Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 21, 2012 | 3:05pm EST

Laughter is the best medicine

<p>Professional performers 'Doctor Sfrckljana' and 'Doctor Obizek Cvilka', members of the Red Noses clown doctors, perform in a clinic for infectious diseases in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

Professional performers 'Doctor Sfrckljana' and 'Doctor Obizek Cvilka', members of the Red Noses clown doctors, perform in a clinic for infectious diseases in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

Professional performers 'Doctor Sfrckljana' and 'Doctor Obizek Cvilka', members of the Red Noses clown doctors, perform in a clinic for infectious diseases in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
1 / 18
<p>Professional performer 'Doctor Obizek Cvilka,' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, sings to children in a clinic for infectious diseases in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

Professional performer 'Doctor Obizek Cvilka,' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, sings to children in a clinic for infectious diseases in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

Professional performer 'Doctor Obizek Cvilka,' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, sings to children in a clinic for infectious diseases in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
2 / 18
<p>Professional performer 'Doctor E.K.' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors performs in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

Professional performer 'Doctor E.K.' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors performs in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

Professional performer 'Doctor E.K.' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors performs in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
3 / 18
<p>Professional performer 'Doctor Sfrckljana,' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, performs with a doll in a clinic for infectious diseases in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

Professional performer 'Doctor Sfrckljana,' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, performs with a doll in a clinic for infectious diseases in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

Professional performer 'Doctor Sfrckljana,' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, performs with a doll in a clinic for infectious diseases in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
4 / 18
<p>Professional performers Doctor Rozeta and Doctor Aleksander Smerkelj (R) members of Red Noses clown doctors perform in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

Professional performers Doctor Rozeta and Doctor Aleksander Smerkelj (R) members of Red Noses clown doctors perform in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

Professional performers Doctor Rozeta and Doctor Aleksander Smerkelj (R) members of Red Noses clown doctors perform in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
5 / 18
<p>A combination photo of members of the Red Noses clown doctors. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

A combination photo of members of the Red Noses clown doctors. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

A combination photo of members of the Red Noses clown doctors. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
6 / 18
<p>Professional performer 'Doctor Zivalski' a member of Red Noses clown doctors shows a mirror to an elderly woman as he performs at a care home in Izola, Slovenia, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

Professional performer 'Doctor Zivalski' a member of Red Noses clown doctors shows a mirror to an elderly woman as he performs at a care home in Izola, Slovenia, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

Professional performer 'Doctor Zivalski' a member of Red Noses clown doctors shows a mirror to an elderly woman as he performs at a care home in Izola, Slovenia, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
7 / 18
<p>Professional performer 'Doctor Mally', a member of the Red Noses clown doctors performs at a home for the elderly in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

Professional performer 'Doctor Mally', a member of the Red Noses clown doctors performs at a home for the elderly in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

Professional performer 'Doctor Mally', a member of the Red Noses clown doctors performs at a home for the elderly in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
8 / 18
<p>Professional performer 'Doctor Zivalski' a member of Red Noses clown doctors sings with an elderly woman as he performs at a care home in Izola, Slovenia, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

Professional performer 'Doctor Zivalski' a member of Red Noses clown doctors sings with an elderly woman as he performs at a care home in Izola, Slovenia, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

Professional performer 'Doctor Zivalski' a member of Red Noses clown doctors sings with an elderly woman as he performs at a care home in Izola, Slovenia, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
9 / 18
<p>Professional performer 'Doctor Sfrckljana,' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, sings to children in the hospital for disabled youth in Stara Gora, Slovenia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

Professional performer 'Doctor Sfrckljana,' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, sings to children in the hospital for disabled youth in Stara Gora, Slovenia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

Professional performer 'Doctor Sfrckljana,' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, sings to children in the hospital for disabled youth in Stara Gora, Slovenia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
10 / 18
<p>Professional performer 'Doctor Zen' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, sings to boys in the hospital for disabled youth in Stara Gora, Slovenia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

Professional performer 'Doctor Zen' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, sings to boys in the hospital for disabled youth in Stara Gora, Slovenia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

Professional performer 'Doctor Zen' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, sings to boys in the hospital for disabled youth in Stara Gora, Slovenia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
11 / 18
<p>Professional performers 'Doctor Zen and Doctor Sfrckljana, members of the Red Noses clown doctors, sing to children in the hospital for disabled youth in Stara Gora, Slovenia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

Professional performers 'Doctor Zen and Doctor Sfrckljana, members of the Red Noses clown doctors, sing to children in the hospital for disabled youth in Stara Gora, Slovenia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

Professional performers 'Doctor Zen and Doctor Sfrckljana, members of the Red Noses clown doctors, sing to children in the hospital for disabled youth in Stara Gora, Slovenia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
12 / 18
<p>Professional performer 'Doctor Zen' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, juggles scarves in the hospital for disabled youth in Stara Gora, Slovenia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

Professional performer 'Doctor Zen' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, juggles scarves in the hospital for disabled youth in Stara Gora, Slovenia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

Professional performer 'Doctor Zen' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, juggles scarves in the hospital for disabled youth in Stara Gora, Slovenia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
13 / 18
<p>Professional performer 'Doctor Mally' a member of Red Noses clown doctors dances with a nurse as an elderly patient watches at a care home in Izola, Slovenia, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

Professional performer 'Doctor Mally' a member of Red Noses clown doctors dances with a nurse as an elderly patient watches at a care home in Izola, Slovenia, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

Professional performer 'Doctor Mally' a member of Red Noses clown doctors dances with a nurse as an elderly patient watches at a care home in Izola, Slovenia, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
14 / 18
<p>Professional performer 'Doctor Aleksander Smerkelj', a member of the Red Noses clown doctors performs in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

Professional performer 'Doctor Aleksander Smerkelj', a member of the Red Noses clown doctors performs in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

Professional performer 'Doctor Aleksander Smerkelj', a member of the Red Noses clown doctors performs in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
15 / 18
<p>Professional performers 'Doctor E.K.' and 'Dr. Mafalda', members of the Red Noses clown doctors perform in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

Professional performers 'Doctor E.K.' and 'Dr. Mafalda', members of the Red Noses clown doctors perform in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

Professional performers 'Doctor E.K.' and 'Dr. Mafalda', members of the Red Noses clown doctors perform in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
16 / 18
<p>Professional performers 'Doctor Obizek Cvilka' and 'Doctor Zena', members of the Red Noses clown doctors perform at a home for the elderly in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

Professional performers 'Doctor Obizek Cvilka' and 'Doctor Zena', members of the Red Noses clown doctors perform at a home for the elderly in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

Professional performers 'Doctor Obizek Cvilka' and 'Doctor Zena', members of the Red Noses clown doctors perform at a home for the elderly in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
17 / 18
<p>Professional performer 'Doctor E.K.' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors performs in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

Professional performer 'Doctor E.K.' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors performs in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

Professional performer 'Doctor E.K.' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors performs in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Rio's crack problem

Rio's crack problem

Next Slideshows

Rio's crack problem

Rio's crack problem

Municipal agents approach people showing signs of crack abuse during an operation to offer to send them to the shelters as part of efforts by authorities to end...

Nov 20 2012
Gypsy community demolished

Gypsy community demolished

Dozens of families have been living in the gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro, Spain for over 50 years, but recently the community has been subject to...

Nov 20 2012
The Petraeus scandal

The Petraeus scandal

Those caught up in the Petraeus scandal.

Nov 20 2012
The wrecks of Sandy

The wrecks of Sandy

Sandy may have destroyed as many as a quarter of a million new and used cars and trucks.

Nov 19 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast