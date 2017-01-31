Lawyers mobilize after travel ban
Lawyers offer free counseling as they join dozens of pro-immigration demonstrators cheering and holding signs as international passengers arrive at Dulles International Airport, to protest President Donald Trump's executive order barring visitors,...more
Women walk by a team of volunteer lawyers in their makeshift office working to assist travelers detained as part of Donald Trump's travel ban in Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Signs are seen outside an area where a coalition of volunteer attorneys have assembled in Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy Airport, in the Queens borough of New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Chicago area immigration attorney Diana Mendoza Pacheco offers her assistance to arriving passengers at O'Hare airport in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Lawyers trying to make their way through a wall of protestors inside Terminal 4 at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Lawyers and legal assistants network and use social media in the baggage claim area, amid supplies of pizza, water and other food, at Dulles International Airport, aiding passengers who have arrived and encounter problems because of Donald Trump's...more
Volunteer lawyers work in a dining area of Terminal 4 to assist travelers detained as part of Donald Trump's travel ban in Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Homa Homaei, a U.S. Citizen from Iran, is hugged by a lawyer working to help her Iranian family members effected by the travel ban at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Chicago area immigration attorney holds a sign at O'Hare airport in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Volunteer lawyers work in a dining area of Terminal 4 to assist travelers detained as part of Donald Trump's travel ban in Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lawyer Darryl Hairston works with a team of volunteer lawyers to arrange habeus corpus petitions for travelers detained as part of Donald Trump's travel ban in Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Andrew...more
Volunteer immigration attorneys help stranded travelers during protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Ted Soqui
Sarah Saedian speaks with an attorney about her Iranian relatives as lawyers work to help family members of passengers effected by the travel ban at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Noor Zafar, an attorney with the Center for Constitutional Rights, works with lawyers in Terminal 4 in an effort to assist detained travelers held as part of Donald Trump's travel ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York....more
