League of nations

A man carries out the chair reserved for the head of states that will be used before they address attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar...more

A man carries out the chair reserved for the head of states that will be used before they address attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar (TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Close