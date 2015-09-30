League of nations
President Barack Obama sits while being introduced to address the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President Barack Obama addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Cuban President Raul Castro (L) attends the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Barack Obama shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama share a toast during the luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Xi Jinping of China addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani waits to address attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
U.S. Ambassador the the U.N. Samantha Power (L) and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) listen as U.S. President Barack Obama meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28,...more
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is assisted before speaking before attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff waits to address attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (2nd R) meets U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (4th L) during the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (R) and his delegation listen as U.S. President Barack Obama addresses the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto (R) arrives to address attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
An interpreter works in a booth translating the addresses delivered by world leaders during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
French President Francois Hollande gestures at a news conference during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An almost empty General Assembly Hall is seen as President Rosen Plevneliev of Bulgaria addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L, front), Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R, front), Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin (L, back) and other members of the delegation attend the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N....more
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama (2nd from L) listens while U.S. President Barack Obama addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Bolivian President Evo Morales (L) confers with a member of his staff as he attends the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (L) listens as U.S. President Barack Obama addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in Manhattan, New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo...more
United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon bows before addressing attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic of Croatia addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
French President Francois Hollande poses for a picture the "Le Moulin rouge" girls during a visit at the "French savoir-faire" fair on Broadway as part of the 70th United Nations General Assembly, in New York September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alain...more
President Maithripala Sirisena of Sri Lanka waits to address attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
James Michel, President of the Republic of Seychelles speaks during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man carries out the chair reserved for the head of states that will be used before they address attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar...more
President Elbegdorj Tsakhia of Mongolia departs after addressing attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The United Nations headquarters is pictured in Manhattan, New York September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
