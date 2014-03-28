Edition:
Learning to ReWalk

<p>Allan Kozlowski, assistant professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai hospital, and Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator and therapist, adjust a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit before a therapy session with 22-year-old Errol Samuels from Queens, New York, who lost the use of his legs in 2012 after a roof collapsed onto him, at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Allan Kozlowski, assistant professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai hospital, and Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator and therapist, adjust a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit before a therapy session with 22-year-old Errol Samuels from Queens, New York, who lost the use of his legs in 2012 after a roof collapsed onto him, at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Errol Samuels walks with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session with Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator and therapist, at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. Made by the Israeli company Argo Medical Technologies, ReWalk is a computer controlled device that powers the hips and knees to help those with lower limb disabilities and paralysis to walk upright using crutches. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Errol Samuels walks with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session with Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator and therapist, at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. Made by the Israeli company Argo Medical Technologies, ReWalk is a computer controlled device that powers the hips and knees to help those with lower limb disabilities and paralysis to walk upright using crutches. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Errol Samuels sits in his wheelchair as therapist Alexandra Voigt prepares a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit for a therapy session with Samuels at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. Allan Kozlowski, assistant professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai hospital, hopes machines like these will soon offer victims of paralysis new hope for a dramatically improved quality of life and mobility. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Errol Samuels sits in his wheelchair as therapist Alexandra Voigt prepares a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit for a therapy session with Samuels at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. Allan Kozlowski, assistant professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai hospital, hopes machines like these will soon offer victims of paralysis new hope for a dramatically improved quality of life and mobility. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Errol Samuels engages a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit with a wireless wrist band controller on his wrist during a therapy session at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. The ReWalk is currently only approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in rehabilitation facilities like at Mount Sinai, as they weigh whether to approve the device for home use as it already is in Europe. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Errol Samuels engages a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit with a wireless wrist band controller on his wrist during a therapy session at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. The ReWalk is currently only approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in rehabilitation facilities like at Mount Sinai, as they weigh whether to approve the device for home use as it already is in Europe. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>A ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit hangs in a rehabilitation room before being used at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit hangs in a rehabilitation room before being used at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Errol Samuels lifts himself from his wheelchair into a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit for a therapy session at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Errol Samuels lifts himself from his wheelchair into a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit for a therapy session at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Errol Samuels engages a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit by pressing a command on a wireless wrist band controller during a therapy session with Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator, at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Errol Samuels engages a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit by pressing a command on a wireless wrist band controller during a therapy session with Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator, at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Errol Samuels walks with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session with Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator and therapist, at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Errol Samuels walks with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session with Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator and therapist, at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>A ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit on a table in a rehabilitation room before being used at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit on a table in a rehabilitation room before being used at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Errol Samuels walks with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session with Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator and therapist, at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Errol Samuels walks with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session with Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator and therapist, at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Errol Samuels pauses in the sun-filled atrium while walking with the ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Errol Samuels pauses in the sun-filled atrium while walking with the ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Errol Samuels pauses to pose for a portrait while walking with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Errol Samuels pauses to pose for a portrait while walking with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Allan Kozlowski, assistant professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai hospital, adjusts a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit before a session with a patient enrolled in his clinical trials of the device at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Allan Kozlowski, assistant professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai hospital, adjusts a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit before a session with a patient enrolled in his clinical trials of the device at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Allan Kozlowski, assistant professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai hospital, and Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator and therapist, adjust a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit before a therapy session with Errol Samuels at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Allan Kozlowski, assistant professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai hospital, and Alexandra Voigt, a clinical research coordinator and therapist, adjust a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit before a therapy session with Errol Samuels at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Errol Samuels practices walking up steps with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Errol Samuels practices walking up steps with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit during a therapy session at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>A wireless wristband controller sits next to its counterpart, a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A wireless wristband controller sits next to its counterpart, a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Errol Samuels pauses while walking with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit to talk to Jim Cesario, Spinal Chord Injury Outreach Coordinator, during a therapy session with the ReWalk at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Errol Samuels pauses while walking with a ReWalk electric powered exoskeletal suit to talk to Jim Cesario, Spinal Chord Injury Outreach Coordinator, during a therapy session with the ReWalk at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

