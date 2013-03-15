Learning to shoot
Susan Byrne-Dewhirst learns the proper way to hold a blue dummy handgun as she attends the Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA gun safety training class taught by certified instructor Carol Ruh at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix,...more
Susan Byrne-Dewhirst learns the proper way to hold a blue dummy handgun as she attends the Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA gun safety training class taught by certified instructor Carol Ruh at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Robert Dewhirst reads an instruction manual as he attends the Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA gun safety training class taught by certified instructor Carol Ruh at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013....more
Robert Dewhirst reads an instruction manual as he attends the Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA gun safety training class taught by certified instructor Carol Ruh at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh (R) teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh (R) teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A revolver sits on a table during the Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA gun safety training class taught by certified instructor Carol Ruh at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A revolver sits on a table during the Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA gun safety training class taught by certified instructor Carol Ruh at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Robin Bardin reads an instruction manual as she attends the Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA gun safety training class taught by certified instructor Carol Ruh at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013....more
Robin Bardin reads an instruction manual as she attends the Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA gun safety training class taught by certified instructor Carol Ruh at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh holds a revolver as she teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh holds a revolver as she teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh holds a revolver as she teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. Ruh educates her students on the proper way to...more
Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh holds a revolver as she teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. Ruh educates her students on the proper way to hold, aim, shoot and load a firearm along with other safety tips. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh (L) holds a revolver as she teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh (L) holds a revolver as she teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh shows off a revolver handgun as she teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh shows off a revolver handgun as she teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh aims a revolver handgun as Robin Bardin looks on during a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott more
Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh aims a revolver handgun as Robin Bardin looks on during a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A revolver and dummy bullets are displayed on a case during the Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA gun safety training class taught by certified instructor Carol Ruh at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013....more
A revolver and dummy bullets are displayed on a case during the Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA gun safety training class taught by certified instructor Carol Ruh at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh aims a blue dummy handgun as Linda Ladd (L), Robert Dewhirst and Susan Byrne-Dewhirst during a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona,...more
Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh aims a blue dummy handgun as Linda Ladd (L), Robert Dewhirst and Susan Byrne-Dewhirst during a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Susan Byrne-Dewhirst holds a blue dummy handgun as she attends the Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA gun safety training class taught by certified instructor Carol Ruh at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013....more
Susan Byrne-Dewhirst holds a blue dummy handgun as she attends the Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA gun safety training class taught by certified instructor Carol Ruh at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh gestures while holding a blue dummy handgun to her head as she teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013....more
Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh gestures while holding a blue dummy handgun to her head as she teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh holds a blue dummy handgun as she teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh holds a blue dummy handgun as she teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Next Slideshows
Pippa Middleton's style
Dressed for the occasion, Pippa steps out in style.
Pope Francis is elected
Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina is elected to lead the Roman Catholic Church.
Ladies Day
Fashionistas are out in full force, sporting their voluminous hats for Cheltenham Festival's Ladies Day.
Life of Kim Jong-un
A look at the daily life of North Korea's leader.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.