Least livable cities

1: Baghdad is at the bottom of cities offering the highest quality of life, according to the latest liveability list compiled by consulting firm Mercer. The survey of 230 cities helps companies and organizations determine compensation and hardship allowances for international staff. It uses dozens of criteria such as political stability, health care, education, crime, recreation and transport. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, April 25, 2014
2: Bangui, Central African Republic. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2014
3: Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
4: Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
5: Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohammed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
6: N'Djamena, Chad. REUTERS/Moumine Ngarmbassa

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
7: Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
8: Brazzaville, Congo. REUTERS/Jonny Hogg

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2012
9: Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Jean Robert N'Kengo

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
10: Conakry, Guinea. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
