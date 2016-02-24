Least livable cities

1: Baghdad is at the bottom of cities offering the highest quality of life, according to the latest liveability list compiled by consulting firm Mercer. The survey of 230 cities helps companies and organizations determine compensation and hardship...more

1: Baghdad is at the bottom of cities offering the highest quality of life, according to the latest liveability list compiled by consulting firm Mercer. The survey of 230 cities helps companies and organizations determine compensation and hardship allowances for international staff. It uses dozens of criteria such as political stability, health care, education, crime, recreation and transport. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Close