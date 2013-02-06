Leather fashion
Beyonce performs during the half-time show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Beyonce performs during the half-time show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A model for designer Ralph Lauren wears a brown leather tank dress during the showing of the Ralph Lauren Spring 2001 Collection in New York, September 20, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model for designer Ralph Lauren wears a brown leather tank dress during the showing of the Ralph Lauren Spring 2001 Collection in New York, September 20, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model wears a chalk white napa leather dress and white wrap boot at designer Kenneth Cole's Fall 2001 presentation in New York on February 12, 2001. REUTERS/Peter Morgan
A model wears a chalk white napa leather dress and white wrap boot at designer Kenneth Cole's Fall 2001 presentation in New York on February 12, 2001. REUTERS/Peter Morgan
A model for designer Carlos Ribeiro wears a red leather and lycra corset top with chamois, metal mesh, guipure lace and chamois leaves patchwork applique, along with a red satin asymmetrical skirt, during the showing of the designer's Spring 2003...more
A model for designer Carlos Ribeiro wears a red leather and lycra corset top with chamois, metal mesh, guipure lace and chamois leaves patchwork applique, along with a red satin asymmetrical skirt, during the showing of the designer's Spring 2003 collection in New York, September 21, 2002. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model for designer Ralph Lauren wears an espresso leather dress during the presentation of the Ralph Lauren fall/winter 2001 collection in New York, February 14, 2001. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model for designer Ralph Lauren wears an espresso leather dress during the presentation of the Ralph Lauren fall/winter 2001 collection in New York, February 14, 2001. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model wears a tweed jacket with leather trim and short tweed pants during the Baby Phat Fall 2003 Collection show in New York, February 13, 2003. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
A model wears a tweed jacket with leather trim and short tweed pants during the Baby Phat Fall 2003 Collection show in New York, February 13, 2003. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
A model for designer Michael Kors wears a brown leather jacket and matching hot pants with a knit tank top from the Michael Kors Spring 2001 Collection during the showing of the Collection in New York, September 20, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model for designer Michael Kors wears a brown leather jacket and matching hot pants with a knit tank top from the Michael Kors Spring 2001 Collection during the showing of the Collection in New York, September 20, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model for designer Victor Alfaro wears a brown cutaway top and a brown leather stencil cut hot pants during the showing of the Victor Alfaro Spring 2000 Collectionin New York, September 16, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model for designer Victor Alfaro wears a brown cutaway top and a brown leather stencil cut hot pants during the showing of the Victor Alfaro Spring 2000 Collectionin New York, September 16, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model for designer John Varvatos walks the runway in a black one button cropped blazer and dyed leather mini skirt during the presentation of the John Varvatos Fall/Winter 2004 Collection in New York, February 11, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model for designer John Varvatos walks the runway in a black one button cropped blazer and dyed leather mini skirt during the presentation of the John Varvatos Fall/Winter 2004 Collection in New York, February 11, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Deisy Santafe during the International Footwear and Leather Fashion Show in Bogota February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Deisy Santafe during the International Footwear and Leather Fashion Show in Bogota February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Model wears a leather coat with fur trim and hood during Zac Posen's Fall 2003 Collection show in New York, February 13, 2003. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Model wears a leather coat with fur trim and hood during Zac Posen's Fall 2003 Collection show in New York, February 13, 2003. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Model Audrey wears a black embroidered lace blouse and black leather skirt at a showing of Carolina Herrera fashions in New York February 12, 2001. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Model Audrey wears a black embroidered lace blouse and black leather skirt at a showing of Carolina Herrera fashions in New York February 12, 2001. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
A model for designer Tommy Hilfiger wears a tan and red wool turtleneck and luggage leather skirt during the presentation of the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2002 Collection, in New York, April 4, 2002. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model for designer Tommy Hilfiger wears a tan and red wool turtleneck and luggage leather skirt during the presentation of the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2002 Collection, in New York, April 4, 2002. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model wears swimsuit with leather bag as part of Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer women's collection for 2003 in Milan on September 29, 2002. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model wears swimsuit with leather bag as part of Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer women's collection for 2003 in Milan on September 29, 2002. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model sports a burgundy leather shirt dress with pink stitching on the runway at a showing of the latest designs by Cynthia Rowley February 9, 2001 in New York. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
A model sports a burgundy leather shirt dress with pink stitching on the runway at a showing of the latest designs by Cynthia Rowley February 9, 2001 in New York. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
A model for designer Betsey Johnson wears a faux leather tube and matching pants at a showing of the Fall, 1997 collection in New York, April 7, 2000. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
A model for designer Betsey Johnson wears a faux leather tube and matching pants at a showing of the Fall, 1997 collection in New York, April 7, 2000. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Next Slideshows
Beyonce at halftime
Highlights from the Super Bowl halftime show.
Being Beyonce
The rise of Beyonce - from Destiny's Child to new mom.
Rihanna back with Chris Brown
Rihanna says she is back together with Chris Brown, who is still on probation for assaulting her in 2009, saying "It's different now."
A day with a model
Life for a top French model during Paris Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.