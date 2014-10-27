Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 27, 2014 | 11:55am EDT

Leaving Afghanistan

U.S. Marines are seen on board a helicopter at Kandahar air base upon the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

U.S. Marines are seen on board a helicopter at Kandahar air base upon the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, October 27, 2014
U.S. Marines are seen on board a helicopter at Kandahar air base upon the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
1 / 24
U.S. Marines prepare to board a plane at the end of operations for U.S. Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

U.S. Marines prepare to board a plane at the end of operations for U.S. Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, October 27, 2014
U.S. Marines prepare to board a plane at the end of operations for U.S. Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
2 / 24
CH-53E and Chinook helicopters with U.S. Marines take off from Camp Bastion in Helmand province, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

CH-53E and Chinook helicopters with U.S. Marines take off from Camp Bastion in Helmand province, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, October 27, 2014
CH-53E and Chinook helicopters with U.S. Marines take off from Camp Bastion in Helmand province, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
3 / 24
U.S. Marines rest as they prepare to depart upon end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

U.S. Marines rest as they prepare to depart upon end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, October 27, 2014
U.S. Marines rest as they prepare to depart upon end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
4 / 24
U.S. Marine troops play a ball game before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014 REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

U.S. Marine troops play a ball game before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014 REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, October 27, 2014
U.S. Marine troops play a ball game before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014 REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
5 / 24
A U.S. Marine soldier holds his gun and guitar before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A U.S. Marine soldier holds his gun and guitar before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, October 27, 2014
A U.S. Marine soldier holds his gun and guitar before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
6 / 24
U.S. Marines prepare to depart at the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

U.S. Marines prepare to depart at the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, October 27, 2014
U.S. Marines prepare to depart at the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
7 / 24
A British soldier gestures next to his compatriot after arriving at Kandahar Airbase, at the end of operations for U.S. Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A British soldier gestures next to his compatriot after arriving at Kandahar Airbase, at the end of operations for U.S. Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, October 27, 2014
A British soldier gestures next to his compatriot after arriving at Kandahar Airbase, at the end of operations for U.S. Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
8 / 24
A U.S. Marine prepares for departure at the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A U.S. Marine prepares for departure at the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, October 27, 2014
A U.S. Marine prepares for departure at the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
9 / 24
U.S. Marines stand at attention during a handover ceremony, as the last U.S. Marines unit and British combat troops end their Afghan operations, in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

U.S. Marines stand at attention during a handover ceremony, as the last U.S. Marines unit and British combat troops end their Afghan operations, in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, October 27, 2014
U.S. Marines stand at attention during a handover ceremony, as the last U.S. Marines unit and British combat troops end their Afghan operations, in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
10 / 24
A U.S. Marines pilot stands at the flight line as the troops arrive at Kandahar Airbase at end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A U.S. Marines pilot stands at the flight line as the troops arrive at Kandahar Airbase at end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, October 27, 2014
A U.S. Marines pilot stands at the flight line as the troops arrive at Kandahar Airbase at end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
11 / 24
A U.S. military airplane carrying military gear waits to take off at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A U.S. military airplane carrying military gear waits to take off at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, October 27, 2014
A U.S. military airplane carrying military gear waits to take off at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
12 / 24
A U.S. marine reads a book on his bed at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A U.S. marine reads a book on his bed at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, October 27, 2014
A U.S. marine reads a book on his bed at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
13 / 24
U.S. Marines prepare for departure upon end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

U.S. Marines prepare for departure upon end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, October 27, 2014
U.S. Marines prepare for departure upon end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
14 / 24
U.S. Marines wait for departure at the end of operations for them and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

U.S. Marines wait for departure at the end of operations for them and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, October 27, 2014
U.S. Marines wait for departure at the end of operations for them and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
15 / 24
A U.S. Marine listens to music before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A U.S. Marine listens to music before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, October 27, 2014
A U.S. Marine listens to music before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
16 / 24
U.S. Marines prepare to board a plane at the end of operations for U.S. Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

U.S. Marines prepare to board a plane at the end of operations for U.S. Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, October 27, 2014
U.S. Marines prepare to board a plane at the end of operations for U.S. Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
17 / 24
A U.S. Marine prepares to depart upon the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A U.S. Marine prepares to depart upon the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, October 27, 2014
A U.S. Marine prepares to depart upon the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
18 / 24
A U.S. Marine soldier waits before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A U.S. Marine soldier waits before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, October 27, 2014
A U.S. Marine soldier waits before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
19 / 24
A U.S. Marine carries drinking water before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A U.S. Marine carries drinking water before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, October 27, 2014
A U.S. Marine carries drinking water before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
20 / 24
U.S. troops load gear on an airplane before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

U.S. troops load gear on an airplane before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, October 27, 2014
U.S. troops load gear on an airplane before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
21 / 24
U.S. Marines march with flags during a handover ceremony, as the last U.S. Marines unit and British combat troops end their Afghan operations, in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

U.S. Marines march with flags during a handover ceremony, as the last U.S. Marines unit and British combat troops end their Afghan operations, in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, October 27, 2014
U.S. Marines march with flags during a handover ceremony, as the last U.S. Marines unit and British combat troops end their Afghan operations, in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
22 / 24
U.S. Marines stand at attention during a handover ceremony, as the last U.S. Marines unit and British combat troops end their Afghan operations, in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

U.S. Marines stand at attention during a handover ceremony, as the last U.S. Marines unit and British combat troops end their Afghan operations, in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, October 27, 2014
U.S. Marines stand at attention during a handover ceremony, as the last U.S. Marines unit and British combat troops end their Afghan operations, in Helmand October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
23 / 24
U.S. troops load gear onto an airplane before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

U.S. troops load gear onto an airplane before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, October 27, 2014
U.S. troops load gear onto an airplane before their withdrawal from the base, at Camp Bastion in Helmand province October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Ukraine votes

Ukraine votes

Next Slideshows

Ukraine votes

Ukraine votes

Ukraine votes amid continuing separatist conflict in the east.

Oct 27 2014
Rousseff re-elected

Rousseff re-elected

Brazil's Dilma Rousseff is re-elected president.

Oct 27 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Oct 24 2014
Funeral for Kurdish fighters

Funeral for Kurdish fighters

The last rites for three fighters killed in Kobani during clashes with Islamic State.

Oct 24 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast