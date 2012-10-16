Leaving Cuba
Cuban migrants trying to reach the U.S. coast in Florida ride in and on a 1951 Chevrolet truck, converted into a marine vessel with air-filled drums for flotation and a propeller driven off the driveshaft for propulsion, July 16, 2003. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard-Handout
Gerson, an illegal immigrant from Cuba, sits at a pier as he bides his time, waiting for the next transportation to continue on his journey to the U.S after he arrived from Ecuador by land, in Puerto Obaldia, Panama, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mexican soldiers arrest 15 illegal immigrants from Cuba, in Cancun, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gerardo Garcia
Mexican soldiers arrest Tristan Barragan of Cuba, a smuggler of illegal immigrants, in Cancun, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gerardo Garcia
Mexican soldiers escort an illegal immigrant from Cuba, in Cancun, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gerardo Garcia
Three illegal migrants, one from Cuba (R) and two from Venezuela sit in the sunshine in the patio of a detention Center for illegal aliens caught throughout Mexico August 9, 2001. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
An illegal immigrant from Cuba, who did not want to be identified, looks out of a window at a temporary shelter for illegal immigrants in Meteti, Darien province, Panama, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mauricio Meza, a 40-year-old illegal Cuban immigrant who has been travelling for three years trying to reach the U.S., speaks to the media at a temporary shelter for illegal immigrants in Meteti, Darien province, Panama, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An anti-narcotics border police dog and its handler search the bags of illegal immigrants from Cuba at a station in Puerto Obaldia in the archipelago of Kuna Yala, Panama, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
(L - R) Osmel Cantalla, Daniari and Michael Hernandez, illegal immigrants from Cuba, wait around for their next transportation to continue on their journeys to the U.S after they arrived from Ecuador by land, in Puerto Obaldia, Panama, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A group of Cuban illegal immigrants wait to be checked at a local hospital after arriving from Ecuador by land, in Puerto Obaldia, Panama, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Lady Laura, an illegal immigrant from Cuba, sits at a local hospital while be checked by a doctor, after they arriving from Ecuador by land, in Puerto Obaldia, Panama, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Daniari, 26, who is six-months pregnant and an illegal immigrant from Cuba, walks in a hostel as she bides for time, waiting for the next transportation to continue on her journey to the U.S after arriving from Ecuador by land, in Puerto Obaldia, Panama, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Daniari, 26, who is six-months pregnant and an illegal immigrant from Cuba, touches her belly at a hostel while sitting next to her travelling companions as they bide for time, waiting for the next transportation to continue their journey to the U.S after arriving from Ecuador by land, in Puerto Obaldia, Panama, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A group of illegal immigrants from Cuba go for a swim, after arriving from Ecuador by land, in Puerto Obaldia, Panama, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
