Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 10, 2014 | 3:50pm EST

Leaving Homs

<p>Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya</p>

Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

Monday, February 10, 2014

Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

Close
1 / 19
<p>A wounded man is seen on the ground as he waits to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. A second round of Syria peace talks got off to a shaky start, with the two sides complaining about violations of a local ceasefire and an Islamist offensive respectively in separate meetings with the international mediator. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya</p>

A wounded man is seen on the ground as he waits to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. A second round of Syria peace talks got off to a shaky start, with the two sides complaining about violations of a local ceasefire and an...more

Monday, February 10, 2014

A wounded man is seen on the ground as he waits to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. A second round of Syria peace talks got off to a shaky start, with the two sides complaining about violations of a local ceasefire and an Islamist offensive respectively in separate meetings with the international mediator. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

Close
2 / 19
<p>A woman carries her belongings as she walks towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

A woman carries her belongings as she walks towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Monday, February 10, 2014

A woman carries her belongings as she walks towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Close
3 / 19
<p>A man sits near his belongings inside a damaged room as he waits to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

A man sits near his belongings inside a damaged room as he waits to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Monday, February 10, 2014

A man sits near his belongings inside a damaged room as he waits to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Close
4 / 19
<p>A man stands with his belongings as he waits to be evacuated near a United Nations vehicle in Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

A man stands with his belongings as he waits to be evacuated near a United Nations vehicle in Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Monday, February 10, 2014

A man stands with his belongings as he waits to be evacuated near a United Nations vehicle in Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Close
5 / 19
<p>People carry a wounded man on a stretcher towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya</p>

People carry a wounded man on a stretcher towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

Monday, February 10, 2014

People carry a wounded man on a stretcher towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

Close
6 / 19
<p>Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Monday, February 10, 2014

Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Close
7 / 19
<p>People run during shelling as people are being evacuated with the help of Syrian Red Crescent and United Nations personnel from a besieged area of Homs February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

People run during shelling as people are being evacuated with the help of Syrian Red Crescent and United Nations personnel from a besieged area of Homs February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Monday, February 10, 2014

People run during shelling as people are being evacuated with the help of Syrian Red Crescent and United Nations personnel from a besieged area of Homs February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Close
8 / 19
<p>Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Monday, February 10, 2014

Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Close
9 / 19
<p>Civilians, including a man with crutches, walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya</p>

Civilians, including a man with crutches, walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

Monday, February 10, 2014

Civilians, including a man with crutches, walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

Close
10 / 19
<p>Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. Syria evacuated three busloads of civilians from a besieged area of Homs, the first stage of a planned three-day humanitarian ceasefire in the city which has suffered some of the worst devastation of Syria's three-year conflict. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. Syria evacuated three busloads of civilians from a besieged area of Homs, the first stage of a planned three-day...more

Monday, February 10, 2014

Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. Syria evacuated three busloads of civilians from a besieged area of Homs, the first stage of a planned three-day humanitarian ceasefire in the city which has suffered some of the worst devastation of Syria's three-year conflict. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Close
11 / 19
<p>Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. The buses carrying dozens of weary-looking evacuees, accompanied by Syrian Arab Red Crescent officials, arrived at a meeting point outside Homs watched by soldiers and police. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. The buses carrying dozens of weary-looking evacuees, accompanied by Syrian Arab Red Crescent officials, arrived at a...more

Monday, February 10, 2014

Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. The buses carrying dozens of weary-looking evacuees, accompanied by Syrian Arab Red Crescent officials, arrived at a meeting point outside Homs watched by soldiers and police. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Close
12 / 19
<p>Civilians sit with their belongings as they wait to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

Civilians sit with their belongings as they wait to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Monday, February 10, 2014

Civilians sit with their belongings as they wait to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Close
13 / 19
<p>Sheikh Abu Harith al-Khalidi (R), who is in charge of negotiations for civilians inside the besieged area of Homs, lists the names of civilians to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

Sheikh Abu Harith al-Khalidi (R), who is in charge of negotiations for civilians inside the besieged area of Homs, lists the names of civilians to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Monday, February 10, 2014

Sheikh Abu Harith al-Khalidi (R), who is in charge of negotiations for civilians inside the besieged area of Homs, lists the names of civilians to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Close
14 / 19
<p>Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Monday, February 10, 2014

Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Close
15 / 19
<p>A general view of a damaged building is seen in the besieged area of Homs February 2, 2014. Picture taken February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya</p>

A general view of a damaged building is seen in the besieged area of Homs February 2, 2014. Picture taken February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

Monday, February 10, 2014

A general view of a damaged building is seen in the besieged area of Homs February 2, 2014. Picture taken February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

Close
16 / 19
<p>Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Monday, February 10, 2014

Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Close
17 / 19
<p>A civilian sits with his belongings as he waits to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

A civilian sits with his belongings as he waits to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Monday, February 10, 2014

A civilian sits with his belongings as he waits to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Close
18 / 19
<p>A man walks along a street lined with damaged buildings in the besieged area of Homs February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

A man walks along a street lined with damaged buildings in the besieged area of Homs February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Monday, February 10, 2014

A man walks along a street lined with damaged buildings in the besieged area of Homs February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Sochi's stray dogs

Sochi's stray dogs

Next Slideshows

Sochi's stray dogs

Sochi's stray dogs

Animal rights activists have protested over reports that stray dogs are being culled to clear them off the streets of Sochi before the Olympics begin.

Feb 10 2014
Unrest in Bosnia

Unrest in Bosnia

Protesters set fire to government buildings and clashed with riot police in cities across Bosnia over high unemployment and political inertia.

Feb 10 2014
Singapore Airshow

Singapore Airshow

Aerial acrobatics at the Singapore Airshow.

Feb 10 2014
Drought in Brazil

Drought in Brazil

The drought-plagued northeast of Brazil has long been promised water infrastructure to quench their thirst - but eight years later the project is only half...

Feb 10 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast