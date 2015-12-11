Leaving Homs
Civilians who left the Homs district of Waer under a local truce, arrive in buses at Idlib city, Syria December 10, 2015. Busloads of Syrians including rebel fighters left the last insurgent-held area of Homs under a rare local truce in Syria's...more
A view seen through the scope of a weapon belonging to a sniper and rebel fighter shows a building where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are stationed, as seen from a rebel-controlled area in the northwestern Homs district of Al...more
People carry a wounded man after an accidental explosion caused by leftover ordnance at Bustan al-Diwan, in old Homs City, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Flames are seen in a building after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the northwestern Homs district of Al Waer February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view of Homs city is seen during a sandstorm, Syria September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A general view shows the damage at the old souk of the old city of Homs June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian Army forces look on as buses leave district of Waer during a truce between the government and rebels, in Homs, Syria December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A man gestures as he looks out of the window in a bus leaving the district of Waer during a truce between the government and rebel fighters, in Homs December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Children wearing face masks play table football during a sandstorm in Homs, Syria September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad play football at al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A photo of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen along a street in old Homs city May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A woman pushes a baby's stroller loaded with belongings recovered from her home in the Wadi Al-Sayeh district at the al-Khalidiyeh area in Homs May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad drive a military vehicle in Mahr and Shaer gas fields after regaining control of the area, in Homs countryside November 15, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A general view of a deserted and damaged street filled with debris in Homs March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
A man and children sit around a fire in the besieged area of Homs, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
Free Syrian Fighters rest in a safehouse in the besieged area of Homs, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A boy rides on a tricycle along a damaged street in the besieged area of Homs, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands on a ladder as he holds his weapon in the Al-Khalidiya neighborhood of Homs June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A man walks through a trench in the besieged area of Homs December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Layth Homsi
A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon through a peephole in a damaged building in Homs, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Next Slideshows
Gangland, El Salvador
Inside the bloody rivalry between the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs.
Cuba's Ladies in White
Inside the opposition group formed by the wives and female relatives of Cuba's jailed dissidents.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Germany enters battle with ISIS
The first of the German air force Tornado reconnaissance jets takes off for Turkey to support the military campaign against Islamic State.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.