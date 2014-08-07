Lebanon battles militants
A general view shows damage and burnt tents for Syrian refugees from the fighting between Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants in the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah
A Syrian refugee girl sits on cement blocks amid damage and burnt tents from the fighting between Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants in the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah
Lebanese army soldiers ride in a military vehicle with detained suspects in Labwe, following the fighting between Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants in the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, August 7, 2014. ...more
A friend of Alawite soldier Ali Khaddaaro, who was killed during clashes between Lebanese Army soldiers and Islamist militants in Arsal, mourns during his funeral in Talhmera village, Akkar, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Syrian refugees sit in a Lebanese Army truck after fleeing the violence in Arsal, in Al-Labwa in eastern Bekaa Valley, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah
Relatives and the widow of Lebanese Army Adjutant Ali Mohammed al-Kik, who was killed during clashes between Lebanese Army soldiers and Islamist militants in Arsal, mourn during his funeral in the town of Rayhan Valley, in Akkar, August 6, 2014....more
Syrian refugees inspect tents for Syrian refugees that were burnt from the fighting between Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants in the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah
Residents flee the fighting between Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants in the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A view shows damage on the building of the Internal Security Forces in the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah
Smoke rises from a Lebanese army base as Lebanese Army soldiers clash with Islamist militants on the mountains next to the entrance of Arsal, August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Shalha
Relatives of Alawite soldier Ali Khaddaaro, who was killed during clashes between Lebanese Army soldiers and Islamist militants in Arsal, mourn during his funeral in Talhmera village, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
The grandmother of Lebanese Army Lieutenant Colonel Dany Harb, who was killed during fighting between Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants in Arsal, mourns at his coffin during his funeral in Beirut, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
Syrian refugee children sit on a pick-up truck after they were evacuated from the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah
Lebanese army soldiers flash victory signs while riding on armoured carriers and military vehicles as they advance towards the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley as part of reinforcements, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan...more
Mourners carry the coffin of Lieutenant Colonel Nour Eddine al-Jamal, who was killed during Sunday's fighting between Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants in Arsal, during his funeral in the Sunni Beirut district of Tariq al-Jadideh, August...more
The wife of Nader Yousef, a Lebanese soldier, carries their son while mourning her husband who died last night during clashes between Lebanese Army soldiers with Islamist militants in Arsal, in their village Machta Hammoud in Akkar, August 3, 2014. ...more
Lebanese army soldiers on armoured carriers advance towards the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley as part of reinforcements, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Relatives of Druze soldier Khaldoon Raouf Hamoud mourn over his body during his funeral in Akbeh, Rashaya, August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Shawky Haj
Lebanese army soldiers stand guard at the entrance leading to Arsal August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Shalha
Lebanese army soldiers sit on top of an armoured vehicle near the entrance leading to Arsal August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah
Smoke rises during clashes between the Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants on the mountains next to the entrance of Arsal August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah
