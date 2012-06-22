Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 22, 2012 | 3:35pm EDT

LeBron, Heat win NBA Finals

<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James holds the Larry O'Brien trophy after his team won the championship in Game 5 of the NBA finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James holds the Larry O'Brien trophy after his team won the championship in Game 5 of the NBA finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 22, 2012

Miami Heat's LeBron James holds the Larry O'Brien trophy after his team won the championship in Game 5 of the NBA finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
1 / 15
<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James hugs teammate Dwyane Wade near the end of Game 5 of the NBA finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Miami, Florida, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James hugs teammate Dwyane Wade near the end of Game 5 of the NBA finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Miami, Florida, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 22, 2012

Miami Heat's LeBron James hugs teammate Dwyane Wade near the end of Game 5 of the NBA finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Miami, Florida, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
2 / 15
<p>Miami Heat's Chris Bosh celebrates after the Heat defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Miami Heat's Chris Bosh celebrates after the Heat defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 22, 2012

Miami Heat's Chris Bosh celebrates after the Heat defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
3 / 15
<p>Miami Heat's Chris Bosh hugs teammate LeBron James during Game 5 of the NBA finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Miami Heat's Chris Bosh hugs teammate LeBron James during Game 5 of the NBA finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 22, 2012

Miami Heat's Chris Bosh hugs teammate LeBron James during Game 5 of the NBA finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
4 / 15
<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James and Dwyane Wade celebrate near the end of Game 5 of the NBA finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James and Dwyane Wade celebrate near the end of Game 5 of the NBA finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 22, 2012

Miami Heat's LeBron James and Dwyane Wade celebrate near the end of Game 5 of the NBA finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
5 / 15
<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James celebrates near the end of Game 5 of the NBA finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James celebrates near the end of Game 5 of the NBA finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 22, 2012

Miami Heat's LeBron James celebrates near the end of Game 5 of the NBA finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
6 / 15
<p>Oklahoma City Thunder's Kevin Durant pauses during the third quarter against the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Oklahoma City Thunder's Kevin Durant pauses during the third quarter against the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 22, 2012

Oklahoma City Thunder's Kevin Durant pauses during the third quarter against the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
7 / 15
<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James celebrates with the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP trophy after his team won the championship by defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James celebrates with the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP trophy after his team won the championship by defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 22, 2012

Miami Heat's LeBron James celebrates with the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP trophy after his team won the championship by defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
8 / 15
<p>Miami Heat's Chris Bosh goes to the floor after he missed a shot under pressure from Oklahoma City Thunder's Serge Ibaka in the first quarter during Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Miami Heat's Chris Bosh goes to the floor after he missed a shot under pressure from Oklahoma City Thunder's Serge Ibaka in the first quarter during Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 22, 2012

Miami Heat's Chris Bosh goes to the floor after he missed a shot under pressure from Oklahoma City Thunder's Serge Ibaka in the first quarter during Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
9 / 15
<p>Fans cheer as flames erupt on the court during player introductions ahead of Game 5 of the NBA finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Miami Heat in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity </p>

Fans cheer as flames erupt on the court during player introductions ahead of Game 5 of the NBA finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Miami Heat in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Friday, June 22, 2012

Fans cheer as flames erupt on the court during player introductions ahead of Game 5 of the NBA finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Miami Heat in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
10 / 15
<p>Miami Heat's Mike Miller is congratulated by teammates upon leaving the court during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Miami Heat's Mike Miller is congratulated by teammates upon leaving the court during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 22, 2012

Miami Heat's Mike Miller is congratulated by teammates upon leaving the court during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
11 / 15
<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James dunks the ball in the first quarter of play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James dunks the ball in the first quarter of play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 22, 2012

Miami Heat's LeBron James dunks the ball in the first quarter of play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
12 / 15
<p>Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook shoots as Miami Heat's Chris Bosh defends in the first half during Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ronald Martinez/POOL </p>

Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook shoots as Miami Heat's Chris Bosh defends in the first half during Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ronald Martinez/POOL

Friday, June 22, 2012

Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook shoots as Miami Heat's Chris Bosh defends in the first half during Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ronald Martinez/POOL

Close
13 / 15
<p>Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Kevin Durant pauses during play against the Miami Heat in the first quarter during Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Kevin Durant pauses during play against the Miami Heat in the first quarter during Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 22, 2012

Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Kevin Durant pauses during play against the Miami Heat in the first quarter during Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
14 / 15
<p>Miami Heat small forward LeBron James stands before the start of Game 5 of the NBA finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Miami Heat small forward LeBron James stands before the start of Game 5 of the NBA finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, June 22, 2012

Miami Heat small forward LeBron James stands before the start of Game 5 of the NBA finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Egyptian anger over vote

Egyptian anger over vote

Next Slideshows

First heat wave of summer

First heat wave of summer

A heat wave bears down on the East coast, as people seek to enjoy or avoid the sun.

Jun 22 2012
Taliban siege lakeside hotel

Taliban siege lakeside hotel

At least 20 people were killed when Taliban gunmen stormed a popular lakeside hotel outside Kabul, bursting into a party and seizing dozens of hostages.

Jun 22 2012
LeBron, Heat win NBA Finals

LeBron, Heat win NBA Finals

The Miami Heat win the NBA championship.

Jun 22 2012
Egyptian anger over vote

Egyptian anger over vote

Egyptians in support of the Muslim Brotherhood take to the streets demanding the military council hand over power.

Jun 21 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast