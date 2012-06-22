LeBron, Heat win NBA Finals
Miami Heat's LeBron James holds the Larry O'Brien trophy after his team won the championship in Game 5 of the NBA finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's LeBron James holds the Larry O'Brien trophy after his team won the championship in Game 5 of the NBA finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's LeBron James hugs teammate Dwyane Wade near the end of Game 5 of the NBA finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Miami, Florida, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's LeBron James hugs teammate Dwyane Wade near the end of Game 5 of the NBA finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Miami, Florida, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's Chris Bosh celebrates after the Heat defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's Chris Bosh celebrates after the Heat defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's Chris Bosh hugs teammate LeBron James during Game 5 of the NBA finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's Chris Bosh hugs teammate LeBron James during Game 5 of the NBA finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's LeBron James and Dwyane Wade celebrate near the end of Game 5 of the NBA finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's LeBron James and Dwyane Wade celebrate near the end of Game 5 of the NBA finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's LeBron James celebrates near the end of Game 5 of the NBA finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's LeBron James celebrates near the end of Game 5 of the NBA finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Oklahoma City Thunder's Kevin Durant pauses during the third quarter against the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Oklahoma City Thunder's Kevin Durant pauses during the third quarter against the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's LeBron James celebrates with the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP trophy after his team won the championship by defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's LeBron James celebrates with the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP trophy after his team won the championship by defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's Chris Bosh goes to the floor after he missed a shot under pressure from Oklahoma City Thunder's Serge Ibaka in the first quarter during Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's Chris Bosh goes to the floor after he missed a shot under pressure from Oklahoma City Thunder's Serge Ibaka in the first quarter during Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Fans cheer as flames erupt on the court during player introductions ahead of Game 5 of the NBA finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Miami Heat in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Fans cheer as flames erupt on the court during player introductions ahead of Game 5 of the NBA finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Miami Heat in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Miami Heat's Mike Miller is congratulated by teammates upon leaving the court during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's Mike Miller is congratulated by teammates upon leaving the court during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's LeBron James dunks the ball in the first quarter of play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's LeBron James dunks the ball in the first quarter of play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook shoots as Miami Heat's Chris Bosh defends in the first half during Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ronald Martinez/POOL
Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook shoots as Miami Heat's Chris Bosh defends in the first half during Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ronald Martinez/POOL
Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Kevin Durant pauses during play against the Miami Heat in the first quarter during Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Kevin Durant pauses during play against the Miami Heat in the first quarter during Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat small forward LeBron James stands before the start of Game 5 of the NBA finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat small forward LeBron James stands before the start of Game 5 of the NBA finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Miami, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Next Slideshows
First heat wave of summer
A heat wave bears down on the East coast, as people seek to enjoy or avoid the sun.
Taliban siege lakeside hotel
At least 20 people were killed when Taliban gunmen stormed a popular lakeside hotel outside Kabul, bursting into a party and seizing dozens of hostages.
LeBron, Heat win NBA Finals
The Miami Heat win the NBA championship.
Egyptian anger over vote
Egyptians in support of the Muslim Brotherhood take to the streets demanding the military council hand over power.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.