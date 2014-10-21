Edition:
Left behind

Vladimir Shramko, 48, looks on next to his neighbor's house, which was destroyed by shelling in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Vladimir Shramko, walks out of a basement in his house, which he turned into a shelter, in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Vladimir Shramko, walks past his neighbor's house, which was damaged by shelling in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
A woman stands in the basement of her house, which was turned into a shelter, in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Vladimir Shramko, checks debris of his neighbor's house, which was damaged by shelling in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Nikolai Batyshchev, 50, prepares firewood as pro-Russian rebels walk past in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Vladimir Shramko, stands next to his neighbor's house, which was damaged by shelling in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Vladimir Shramko, looks through a hole at his neighbor's car inside a garage, which was damaged by shelling in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Nikolai Batyshchev, uses a torch in the basement of his house, which he turned into a shelter, in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Vladimir Shramko, looks through a gate at his neighbor's house, which was damaged by shelling in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Women prepare food in a makeshift kitchen constructed outside their house in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014.REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Vladimir Shramko, walks out of his neighbor's yard, which was damaged by shelling in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
