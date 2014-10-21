Left behind
Vladimir Shramko, 48, looks on next to his neighbor's house, which was destroyed by shelling in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Vladimir Shramko, walks out of a basement in his house, which he turned into a shelter, in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Vladimir Shramko, walks past his neighbor's house, which was damaged by shelling in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A woman stands in the basement of her house, which was turned into a shelter, in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Vladimir Shramko, checks debris of his neighbor's house, which was damaged by shelling in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Nikolai Batyshchev, 50, prepares firewood as pro-Russian rebels walk past in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Vladimir Shramko, stands next to his neighbor's house, which was damaged by shelling in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Vladimir Shramko, looks through a hole at his neighbor's car inside a garage, which was damaged by shelling in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Nikolai Batyshchev, uses a torch in the basement of his house, which he turned into a shelter, in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Vladimir Shramko, looks through a gate at his neighbor's house, which was damaged by shelling in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Women prepare food in a makeshift kitchen constructed outside their house in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014.REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Vladimir Shramko, walks out of his neighbor's yard, which was damaged by shelling in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Next Slideshows
Oscar Pistorius sentenced
The "Blade Runner" is sentenced to five years in prison for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.
Bodies found in Indiana
An Indiana man suspected of being a serial killer leads police to bodies left in abandoned houses.
Obama on the stump
With his approval levels near record lows, Obama hits the midterm campaign trail.
Destruction in Donetsk
Residents are caught in the crossfire as rebels and government forces battle for control of the eastern city.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.