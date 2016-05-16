Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 16, 2016 | 3:00pm EDT

Leicester victory parade

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri, Kasper Schmeichel, Riyad Mahrez, Andy King, Christian Fuchs and Danny Drinkwater with the trophy on the bus during the parade in Leicester City, May 16, 2016. Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester City celebrate with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester fans with a pretend fox before the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester fans during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester City celebrate with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester City fans during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri, Kasper Schmeichel, Riyad Mahrez, Andy King, Danny Simpson, Danny Drinkwater, Jamie Vardy and Robert Huth celebrate with Premier League trophy during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester City celebrate with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester fans before the parade. Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater, Jamie Vardy and Robert Huth with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester fans before the parade. Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester City celebrate with Premier League trophy and fans during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri, Danny Simpson, Kasper Schmeichel, Riyad Mahrez, Andy King, Christian Fuchs, Danny Drinkwater, Leonardo Ulloa, Robert Huth and Jamie Vardy with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester fans during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester City celebrate with Premier League trophy and fans during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester City celebrate with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester cheerleaders perform before the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester City celebrate with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Leicester City celebrate with Premier League trophy and fans during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
