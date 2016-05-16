Leicester victory parade
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri, Kasper Schmeichel, Riyad Mahrez, Andy King, Christian Fuchs and Danny Drinkwater with the trophy on the bus during the parade in Leicester City, May 16, 2016. Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic
Leicester City celebrate with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic
Leicester fans with a pretend fox before the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic
Leicester fans during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic
Leicester City celebrate with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic
Leicester City fans during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri, Kasper Schmeichel, Riyad Mahrez, Andy King, Danny Simpson, Danny Drinkwater, Jamie Vardy and Robert Huth celebrate with Premier League trophy during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Jason...more
Leicester City celebrate with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic
Leicester fans before the parade. Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic
Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater, Jamie Vardy and Robert Huth with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic
Leicester fans before the parade. Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic
Leicester City celebrate with Premier League trophy and fans during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri, Danny Simpson, Kasper Schmeichel, Riyad Mahrez, Andy King, Christian Fuchs, Danny Drinkwater, Leonardo Ulloa, Robert Huth and Jamie Vardy with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Phil Noble...more
Leicester fans during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic
Leicester City celebrate with Premier League trophy and fans during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic
Leicester City celebrate with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic
Leicester cheerleaders perform before the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic
Leicester City celebrate with the trophy on the bus during the parade. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic
Leicester City celebrate with Premier League trophy and fans during the parade. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic
