Lemmy Kilmister: 1945-2015
Ian Fraser "Lemmy" Kilmister of Motorhead performs on the Pyramid stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 26, 2015. The hard-living, hell-raising frontman of British heavy metal band Motorhead, has died at age...more
Ian Fraser "Lemmy" Kilmister of Motorhead performs during the 24th Wacken Open Air Festival in Wacken, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Phil Campbell (L) and Ian Fraser "Lemmy" Kilmister of Motorhead perform on the Pyramid stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Ian Fraser "Lemmy" Kilmister of Motorhead performs during the 24th Wacken Open Air Festival in Wacken, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead performs at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Lisbon May 30, 2010. REUTERS/Hugo Correia
Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead performs during a concert at the 41st Montreux Jazz Festival July 7, 2007. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Singer Dave Grohl (R) presents Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 2nd annual Golden Gods awards in Los Angeles April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ian Fraser "Lemmy" Kilmister of Motorhead performs during the 24th Wacken Open Air Festival in Wacken, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead accepts the Paul Grey Best Bassist award, as members of band Slipknot stand nearby, at the fifth annual Golden Gods awards at Club Nokia in Los Angeles, California May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ian Fraser "Lemmy" Kilmister of Motorhead performs on the Pyramid stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Lemmy Kilmister celebrates with Rudolf Schenker (L) and Klaus Meine (R) as the Scorpions are inducted into the Hollywood RockWalk in Hollywood, California April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead performs during a concert at the 41st Montreux Jazz Festival July 7, 2007. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Lemmy Kilmister and Phil Campbell (L) of Motorhead perform in Sofia, Bulgaria, July 16, 2000. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Quentin Tarantino gets a star
Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino unveils his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Star Wars wedding
The Force is with an Australian couple who got married as they waited in line for the first U.S. public showings of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens".
Star Wars: When nature calls
Chewbacca, Darth Vader and a Jedi are just some of the characters you could meet in the washroom as Star Wars fever spreads.
Celebrity style: Lupita Nyong'o
The fashion and style of actress Lupita Nyong'o.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.