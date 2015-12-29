Edition:
Pictures | Tue Dec 29, 2015 | 7:50am EST

Lemmy Kilmister: 1945-2015

Ian Fraser "Lemmy" Kilmister of Motorhead performs on the Pyramid stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 26, 2015. The hard-living, hell-raising frontman of British heavy metal band Motorhead, has died at age 70 after recently being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer, the band said on its Facebook page on Monday. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Ian Fraser "Lemmy" Kilmister of Motorhead performs during the 24th Wacken Open Air Festival in Wacken, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2013
Phil Campbell (L) and Ian Fraser "Lemmy" Kilmister of Motorhead perform on the Pyramid stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Ian Fraser "Lemmy" Kilmister of Motorhead performs during the 24th Wacken Open Air Festival in Wacken, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2013
Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead performs at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Lisbon May 30, 2010. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2010
Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead performs during a concert at the 41st Montreux Jazz Festival July 7, 2007. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2007
Singer Dave Grohl (R) presents Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 2nd annual Golden Gods awards in Los Angeles April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2010
Ian Fraser "Lemmy" Kilmister of Motorhead performs during the 24th Wacken Open Air Festival in Wacken, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2013
Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead accepts the Paul Grey Best Bassist award, as members of band Slipknot stand nearby, at the fifth annual Golden Gods awards at Club Nokia in Los Angeles, California May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 03, 2013
Ian Fraser "Lemmy" Kilmister of Motorhead performs on the Pyramid stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Lemmy Kilmister celebrates with Rudolf Schenker (L) and Klaus Meine (R) as the Scorpions are inducted into the Hollywood RockWalk in Hollywood, California April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2010
Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead performs during a concert at the 41st Montreux Jazz Festival July 7, 2007. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2007
Lemmy Kilmister and Phil Campbell (L) of Motorhead perform in Sofia, Bulgaria, July 16, 2000. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
