Leonard Nimoy: 1931 - 2015
Flowers, a note of thanks and a picture of actors Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner as "Star Trek" characters Mr. Spock and Captain Kirk adorn the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of Nimoy on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California February 27,...more
Leonard Nimoy, cast member of the new film "Star Trek Into Darkness", poses as he arrives at the film's premiere in Hollywood May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actors William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy laugh during an interview for the 40th anniversary of the science-fiction television series "Star Trek" in Los Angeles August 9, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Christine Nguyen Chiem cries after visiting the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of actor Leonard Nimoy, which is adorned with flowers on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Leonard Nimoy, cast member of the new film "Star Trek Into Darkness", poses with his wife Susan as he arrives at the film's premiere in Hollywood May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
The Shuttle Enterprise rolls out of the Palmdale manufacturing facilities with Star Trek television cast members in Palmdale, California September 17, 1976. From left to right: NASA Administrator Dr. James D. Fletcher, DeForest Kelley (Dr. "Bones"...more
Actor Leonard Nimoy waves at fans at the premiere of the movie "Star Trek" at the Grauman's Chinese theater in Hollywood, California April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A fan touches the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of actor Leonard Nimoy, which is adorned with flowers, on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actor Leonard Nimoy unveils a bust of himself with the mayor of Vulcan Tom Grant during Nimoy's visit to the town of Vulcan, Alberta, April 23, 2010. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Cast of the original series of Star Trek (L-R) William Shatner, Nichelle Nichols, Walter Koenig, George Takei and Leonard Nimoy pose with James Doohan during a photo shoot at a convention in Hollywood August 29, 2004. REUTERS/Stringer
Cast member Leonard Nimoy poses at the party for the release of the Blu-Ray DVD of "Star Trek Into Darkness" at the California Science Center in Los Angeles, California September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Leonard Nimoy speaks after the Space Shuttle Enterprise, atop a NASA modified 747 plane, landed at JFK airport in New York, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Actors William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy chat during an interview for the 40th anniversary of the science-fiction television series "Star Trek" in Los Angeles August 9, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Flowers and a picture of actors Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner as Star Trek characters Mr. Spock and Captain Kirk are placed by the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of Nimoy on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California February 27, 2015....more
Cast members William Shatner (C), George Takei (L), Nichelle Nichols (2nd L), Leonard Nimoy (2nd R) and Walter Koenig accept an award for the 25th anniversary of "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" at the Spike TV's "Scream 2007" show at the Greek...more
Leonard Nimoy participates in a demonstration of Yoostar 2 on XBOX Kinect at the E3 Media & Business Summit in Los Angeles June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
"Star Trek" television series actors (from L) Leonard Nimoy, honoree Walter Koenig, Nichelle Nichols and George Takei pose at unveiling of Koenig's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Leonard Nimoy gives the "Vulcan salute" to the crowd while riding in a parade in the town of Vulcan, Alberta April 23, 2010. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Christine Nguyen Chiem writes a sympathy note to place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of actor Leonard Nimoy, which is adorned with flowers on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
