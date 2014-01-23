Leprosy clinic in Myanmar
Patients pray for donors before they eat their meal at Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. The hospice was founded in 1989 and houses 118 people. About 3,000 people are newly diagnosed with leprosy in...more
Patients pray for donors before they eat their meal at Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. The hospice was founded in 1989 and houses 118 people. About 3,000 people are newly diagnosed with leprosy in Myanmar every year and about 300,000 people have been cured of the disease since 1991, according to the Myanmar Leprosy Mission. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Patient Thein Hla, 58, eats her meal in Myanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Patient Win May, 77, lies in bed at Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A patient shows the effects of leprosy on his hands in Myanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Patient Tin Shwe, 69, shows the effects of leprosy while sitting in Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Patients pass the time in their dormitory in Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A prosthetic leg is seen in Myanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Patients sit in the garden of Myanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A patient stands in the dinning room as he wait to eats his meal in Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Patients prepare for their meal in Myanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Patients stand at the doorway of Myanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Patients pray for donors before they eat their meal at Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
