Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 23, 2014 | 5:15pm EST

Leprosy clinic in Myanmar

<p>Patients pray for donors before they eat their meal at Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. The hospice was founded in 1989 and houses 118 people. About 3,000 people are newly diagnosed with leprosy in Myanmar every year and about 300,000 people have been cured of the disease since 1991, according to the Myanmar Leprosy Mission. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Patients pray for donors before they eat their meal at Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. The hospice was founded in 1989 and houses 118 people. About 3,000 people are newly diagnosed with leprosy in...more

Thursday, January 23, 2014

Patients pray for donors before they eat their meal at Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. The hospice was founded in 1989 and houses 118 people. About 3,000 people are newly diagnosed with leprosy in Myanmar every year and about 300,000 people have been cured of the disease since 1991, according to the Myanmar Leprosy Mission. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
1 / 13
<p>Patient Thein Hla, 58, eats her meal in Myanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Patient Thein Hla, 58, eats her meal in Myanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thursday, January 23, 2014

Patient Thein Hla, 58, eats her meal in Myanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
2 / 13
<p>Patient Thein Hla, 58, eats her meal in Myanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Patient Thein Hla, 58, eats her meal in Myanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thursday, January 23, 2014

Patient Thein Hla, 58, eats her meal in Myanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
3 / 13
<p>Patient Win May, 77, lies in bed at Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Patient Win May, 77, lies in bed at Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thursday, January 23, 2014

Patient Win May, 77, lies in bed at Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
4 / 13
<p>A patient shows the effects of leprosy on his hands in Myanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A patient shows the effects of leprosy on his hands in Myanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thursday, January 23, 2014

A patient shows the effects of leprosy on his hands in Myanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
5 / 13
<p>Patient Tin Shwe, 69, shows the effects of leprosy while sitting in Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Patient Tin Shwe, 69, shows the effects of leprosy while sitting in Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thursday, January 23, 2014

Patient Tin Shwe, 69, shows the effects of leprosy while sitting in Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
6 / 13
<p>Patients pass the time in their dormitory in Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Patients pass the time in their dormitory in Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thursday, January 23, 2014

Patients pass the time in their dormitory in Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
7 / 13
<p>A prosthetic leg is seen in Myanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A prosthetic leg is seen in Myanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thursday, January 23, 2014

A prosthetic leg is seen in Myanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
8 / 13
<p>Patients sit in the garden of Myanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Patients sit in the garden of Myanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thursday, January 23, 2014

Patients sit in the garden of Myanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
9 / 13
<p>A patient stands in the dinning room as he wait to eats his meal in Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A patient stands in the dinning room as he wait to eats his meal in Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thursday, January 23, 2014

A patient stands in the dinning room as he wait to eats his meal in Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
10 / 13
<p>Patients prepare for their meal in Myanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Patients prepare for their meal in Myanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thursday, January 23, 2014

Patients prepare for their meal in Myanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
11 / 13
<p>Patients stand at the doorway of Myanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Patients stand at the doorway of Myanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thursday, January 23, 2014

Patients stand at the doorway of Myanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
12 / 13
<p>Patients pray for donors before they eat their meal at Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Patients pray for donors before they eat their meal at Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thursday, January 23, 2014

Patients pray for donors before they eat their meal at Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Fleeing Syria

Fleeing Syria

Next Slideshows

Fleeing Syria

Fleeing Syria

Escaping the violence in Syria.

Jan 23 2014
Air Strikes in Aleppo

Air Strikes in Aleppo

Images from the aftermath of what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Aleppo.

Jan 22 2014
In the cold again

In the cold again

A deep freeze and snow return to the Midwest and East Coast.

Jan 22 2014
Flooding in Philippines

Flooding in Philippines

Torrential rain strikes the southern island of Mindanao.

Jan 22 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast