Lesbian love in China

<p>Ning Ning (L) sits on her partner Nuo Nuo's lap in their rented apartment in Beijing, November 18, 2012. Ning Ning and her partner Nuo Nuo (not their real names) have been dating since November 2011 after they met through a social website. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>The feet of lesbians Nuo Nuo and Ning Ning are seen as they sleep in bed at their rented apartment in Beijing November 17, 2012. Both find it hard for their families to accept the relationship and hide the fact they are together from their parents. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Lesbians Nuo Nuo (L) and Ning Ning shop for furniture at Ikea in Beijing, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Lesbians Nuo Nuo (L) and Ning Ning walk past a beggar while crossing an overhead bridge in Beijing, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Lesbian Nuo Nuo (L), plays a prank on her partner Ning Ning, while they brush their teeth at their rented apartment in Beijing, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Lesbians Ning Ning (R ) plays with her partner Nuo Nuo during stretching at a gym in Beijing, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Lesbian Ning Ning is pulled out of bed by her partner Nuo Nuo in their rented apartment in Beijing, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Lesbian Ning Ning sings during a rehearsal ahead of a performance at a bar in Beijing, November 17, 2012. Ning Ning, 26, sings for a rock band in Beijing and freelances as an illustrator while 24-year-old Nuo Nuo freelances as a user interface designer for mobile devices and websites. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A painting by lesbian Ning Ning of herself with her partner Nuo Nuo, is seen in their newly rented apartment in Beijing, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A self-portrait of lesbian Nuo Nuo is seen behind a stack of books in her rented apartment in Beijing, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Lesbian Ning Ning rehearses at a studio before her performance for a music festival in Beijing, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Lesbian Nuo Nuo (L) looks at partner Ning Ning getting a hair cut at a saloon in Beijing, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Ning Ning checks her eyesight with a visual chart while buying a pair of spectacle at a shop in Beijing December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Lesbians Nuo Nuo (L) and Ning Ning sit in front of a laptop in their rented apartment in Beijing, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Lesbians Ning Ning (behind) and Nuo Nuo smoke as they rest on a bed in their rented apartment in Beijing, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

