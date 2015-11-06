Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 6, 2015 | 4:06pm EST

Lesbos: First steps in Europe

A Syrian refugee girl covers herself with a thermal blanket after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. Since the start of the year, over 590,000 people have crossed into Greece, the frontline of a massive westward population shift from war-ravaged Syria and beyond. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee girl covers herself with a thermal blanket after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. Since the start of the year, over 590,000 people have crossed into Greece, the frontline of a massive westward population...more

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A Syrian refugee girl covers herself with a thermal blanket after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. Since the start of the year, over 590,000 people have crossed into Greece, the frontline of a massive westward population shift from war-ravaged Syria and beyond. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
1 / 26
A man jumps off a boat as Syrian refugees arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A man jumps off a boat as Syrian refugees arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A man jumps off a boat as Syrian refugees arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
2 / 26
The covered body of a migrant, who was said to have been onboard a wooden boat carrying refugees and migrants that sunk at open sea near Lesbos on October 28, is seen at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

The covered body of a migrant, who was said to have been onboard a wooden boat carrying refugees and migrants that sunk at open sea near Lesbos on October 28, is seen at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos...more

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
The covered body of a migrant, who was said to have been onboard a wooden boat carrying refugees and migrants that sunk at open sea near Lesbos on October 28, is seen at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
3 / 26
Volunteer doctors and paramedics try to revive a baby after a boat carrying more than 200 refugees and migrants sunk while crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Volunteer doctors and paramedics try to revive a baby after a boat carrying more than 200 refugees and migrants sunk while crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Volunteer doctors and paramedics try to revive a baby after a boat carrying more than 200 refugees and migrants sunk while crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
4 / 26
Thousants of life vests left by migrants and refugees are piled up at a garbage dump site on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thousants of life vests left by migrants and refugees are piled up at a garbage dump site on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Thousants of life vests left by migrants and refugees are piled up at a garbage dump site on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
5 / 26
A refugee prepares to hand over a toddler to a volunteer lifeguard as a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees, most of them Syrians, arrives after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A refugee prepares to hand over a toddler to a volunteer lifeguard as a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees, most of them Syrians, arrives after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30,...more

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
A refugee prepares to hand over a toddler to a volunteer lifeguard as a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees, most of them Syrians, arrives after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
6 / 26
The hands of a drowned migrant man are pictured at a beach after his body was washed ashore on the Greek island of Lesbos November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

The hands of a drowned migrant man are pictured at a beach after his body was washed ashore on the Greek island of Lesbos November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
The hands of a drowned migrant man are pictured at a beach after his body was washed ashore on the Greek island of Lesbos November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
7 / 26
A Syrian refugee holds her baby after arriving aboard the passenger ferry Eleftherios Venizelos from the island of Lesbos at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee holds her baby after arriving aboard the passenger ferry Eleftherios Venizelos from the island of Lesbos at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A Syrian refugee holds her baby after arriving aboard the passenger ferry Eleftherios Venizelos from the island of Lesbos at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 26
Syrian refugee girl sits in a bus at a temporary registration camp during a rain storm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Syrian refugee girl sits in a bus at a temporary registration camp during a rain storm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Syrian refugee girl sits in a bus at a temporary registration camp during a rain storm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
9 / 26
A Syrian refugee sits inside a tent next to the breakwater of the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee sits inside a tent next to the breakwater of the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
A Syrian refugee sits inside a tent next to the breakwater of the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 26
A child looks on as refugees and migrants arrive on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A child looks on as refugees and migrants arrive on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A child looks on as refugees and migrants arrive on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
11 / 26
A Syrian refugee woman feeds her baby moments after refugees and migrants arrived on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee woman feeds her baby moments after refugees and migrants arrived on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A Syrian refugee woman feeds her baby moments after refugees and migrants arrived on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
12 / 26
Refugees and migrants climb a slope, moments after arriving on a dinghy, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Refugees and migrants climb a slope, moments after arriving on a dinghy, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Refugees and migrants climb a slope, moments after arriving on a dinghy, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
13 / 26
A baby jacket is seen on a street next to a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A baby jacket is seen on a street next to a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A baby jacket is seen on a street next to a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
14 / 26
A migrant woman carries her child after arriving at a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G

A migrant woman carries her child after arriving at a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
A migrant woman carries her child after arriving at a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G
Close
15 / 26
Lifejackets are used as a beacon on a beach where refugees and migrants arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Lifejackets are used as a beacon on a beach where refugees and migrants arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
Lifejackets are used as a beacon on a beach where refugees and migrants arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
16 / 26
Afghan migrants walks through rain and fog on their way to the nearest registration camp on the Greek island of Lesbos October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Afghan migrants walks through rain and fog on their way to the nearest registration camp on the Greek island of Lesbos October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Afghan migrants walks through rain and fog on their way to the nearest registration camp on the Greek island of Lesbos October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
17 / 26
A local volunteer signals to refugees overcrowding a dinghy to approach at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey (seen in the background) September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A local volunteer signals to refugees overcrowding a dinghy to approach at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey (seen in the background) September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
A local volunteer signals to refugees overcrowding a dinghy to approach at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey (seen in the background) September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
18 / 26
A Frontex helicopter patrols over a Syrian child that has just arrived at a beach at the Greek island of Lesbos August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Antonis Pasvantis

A Frontex helicopter patrols over a Syrian child that has just arrived at a beach at the Greek island of Lesbos August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Antonis Pasvantis

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
A Frontex helicopter patrols over a Syrian child that has just arrived at a beach at the Greek island of Lesbos August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Antonis Pasvantis
Close
19 / 26
Oars left by migrants are seen on the bottom of the sea at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Oars left by migrants are seen on the bottom of the sea at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Oars left by migrants are seen on the bottom of the sea at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
20 / 26
The body of a male migrant is seen on the back of a Greek Coast Guard truck, after being retrieved from a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The body of a male migrant is seen on the back of a Greek Coast Guard truck, after being retrieved from a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
The body of a male migrant is seen on the back of a Greek Coast Guard truck, after being retrieved from a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
21 / 26
An Afghan mother comforts her crying child moments after a dinghy carrying Afghan migrants arrived on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An Afghan mother comforts her crying child moments after a dinghy carrying Afghan migrants arrived on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
An Afghan mother comforts her crying child moments after a dinghy carrying Afghan migrants arrived on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
22 / 26
Two young men collapse as they line up with other migrants for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Two young men collapse as they line up with other migrants for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Two young men collapse as they line up with other migrants for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
23 / 26
An Afghan migrant holds his child under an olive tree while waiting to be registered at a camp during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An Afghan migrant holds his child under an olive tree while waiting to be registered at a camp during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
An Afghan migrant holds his child under an olive tree while waiting to be registered at a camp during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
24 / 26
A Syrian refugee gives thanks to God as he arrives in an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Syrian refugee gives thanks to God as he arrives in an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A Syrian refugee gives thanks to God as he arrives in an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
25 / 26
A Syrian refugee holds a baby at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee holds a baby at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
A Syrian refugee holds a baby at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
The gathering storm

The gathering storm

Next Slideshows

The gathering storm

The gathering storm

When storm clouds are on the horizon.

Nov 06 2015
Candidate Carson

Candidate Carson

Ben Carson is neck-and-neck with Trump for top spot in Republican primary polls.

Nov 06 2015
Israeli-Palestinian tension continues

Israeli-Palestinian tension continues

The worst violence since last year's Gaza war continues.

Nov 06 2015
The Suu Kyi effect

The Suu Kyi effect

Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi said she would be "above the president" if her party wins a historic election.

Nov 06 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast