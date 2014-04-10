Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 10, 2014 | 4:20pm EDT

Letterman's replacement

<p>Stephen Colbert poses backstage with his awards for Outstanding Variety Series and Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Stephen Colbert poses backstage with his awards for Outstanding Variety Series and Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert poses backstage with his awards for Outstanding Variety Series and Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert does a spit-take with a bottle of water as he and Jon Stewart engage in a debate at the "Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear" on the National Mall in Washington, October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Stephen Colbert does a spit-take with a bottle of water as he and Jon Stewart engage in a debate at the "Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear" on the National Mall in Washington, October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert does a spit-take with a bottle of water as he and Jon Stewart engage in a debate at the "Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear" on the National Mall in Washington, October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
2 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert gestures during the "Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear" on the National Mall in Washington, October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Stephen Colbert gestures during the "Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear" on the National Mall in Washington, October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert gestures during the "Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear" on the National Mall in Washington, October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
3 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert and Paul Dinello perform in a skit as part of the 50th anniversary of improv theater, The Second City, in Chicago December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Frank Polich</p>

Stephen Colbert and Paul Dinello perform in a skit as part of the 50th anniversary of improv theater, The Second City, in Chicago December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Frank Polich

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert and Paul Dinello perform in a skit as part of the 50th anniversary of improv theater, The Second City, in Chicago December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Frank Polich

Close
4 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert balances a pen on his mouth as he testifies before the Immigration, Citizenship, Refugees, Border Security, and International Law Subcommittee hearing on Protecting America's Harvest on Capitol Hill in Washington September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Stephen Colbert balances a pen on his mouth as he testifies before the Immigration, Citizenship, Refugees, Border Security, and International Law Subcommittee hearing on Protecting America's Harvest on Capitol Hill in Washington September 24, 2010....more

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert balances a pen on his mouth as he testifies before the Immigration, Citizenship, Refugees, Border Security, and International Law Subcommittee hearing on Protecting America's Harvest on Capitol Hill in Washington September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
5 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert poses with his awards for Outstanding Variety Series and Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series with his wife Evelyn McGee at the Governors Ball for the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Stephen Colbert poses with his awards for Outstanding Variety Series and Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series with his wife Evelyn McGee at the Governors Ball for the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario...more

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert poses with his awards for Outstanding Variety Series and Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series with his wife Evelyn McGee at the Governors Ball for the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert accepts one dollar contributions outside the Federal Election Commission in Washington June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

Stephen Colbert accepts one dollar contributions outside the Federal Election Commission in Washington June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert accepts one dollar contributions outside the Federal Election Commission in Washington June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
7 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert poses with his new book "I Am America (And So Can You!)" at a book signing in New York October 24, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Stephen Colbert poses with his new book "I Am America (And So Can You!)" at a book signing in New York October 24, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert poses with his new book "I Am America (And So Can You!)" at a book signing in New York October 24, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart present the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the 59th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart present the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the 59th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart present the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the 59th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
9 / 20
<p>U.S. General Ray Odierno, Commanding General, Multinational-Force-Iraq, pretends to give Stephen Colbert a haircut during Colbert's performance for U.S. military personnel at Al Faw Palace in Baghdad, June 7, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Manuel/USO</p>

U.S. General Ray Odierno, Commanding General, Multinational-Force-Iraq, pretends to give Stephen Colbert a haircut during Colbert's performance for U.S. military personnel at Al Faw Palace in Baghdad, June 7, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Manuel/USO

Thursday, April 10, 2014

U.S. General Ray Odierno, Commanding General, Multinational-Force-Iraq, pretends to give Stephen Colbert a haircut during Colbert's performance for U.S. military personnel at Al Faw Palace in Baghdad, June 7, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Manuel/USO

Close
10 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert throws a hat into the crowd which belonged to former Republican Presidential candidate Herman Cain during a rally at the College of Charleston, South Carolina, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Stephen Colbert throws a hat into the crowd which belonged to former Republican Presidential candidate Herman Cain during a rally at the College of Charleston, South Carolina, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert throws a hat into the crowd which belonged to former Republican Presidential candidate Herman Cain during a rally at the College of Charleston, South Carolina, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
11 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert with his lawyer Trevor Potter meets with members of the Federal Election Commission in Washington June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

Stephen Colbert with his lawyer Trevor Potter meets with members of the Federal Election Commission in Washington June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert with his lawyer Trevor Potter meets with members of the Federal Election Commission in Washington June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
12 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert arrives to be honored at the Time 100 Gala in New York, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Stephen Colbert arrives to be honored at the Time 100 Gala in New York, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert arrives to be honored at the Time 100 Gala in New York, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert greets a crowd outside the Federal Election Commission in Washington June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

Stephen Colbert greets a crowd outside the Federal Election Commission in Washington June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert greets a crowd outside the Federal Election Commission in Washington June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
14 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert and his wife Evie Colbert arrive for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Stephen Colbert and his wife Evie Colbert arrive for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert and his wife Evie Colbert arrive for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
15 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart present an award at the 60th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart present an award at the 60th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart present an award at the 60th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert runs across the stage at the "Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear" on the National Mall in Washington October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Stephen Colbert runs across the stage at the "Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear" on the National Mall in Washington October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert runs across the stage at the "Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear" on the National Mall in Washington October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
17 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert testifies on Capitol Hill September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Stephen Colbert testifies on Capitol Hill September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert testifies on Capitol Hill September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
18 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert opens the show holding an Apple iPad at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Stephen Colbert opens the show holding an Apple iPad at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert opens the show holding an Apple iPad at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
19 / 20
<p>Stephen Colbert arrives to host a South Carolina primary rally with Herman Cain, at the College of Charleston January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Stephen Colbert arrives to host a South Carolina primary rally with Herman Cain, at the College of Charleston January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Stephen Colbert arrives to host a South Carolina primary rally with Herman Cain, at the College of Charleston January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Hollywood selfies

Hollywood selfies

Next Slideshows

Hollywood selfies

Hollywood selfies

Capturing a moment with celebrities.

Apr 08 2014
Peaches Geldof: 1989-2014

Peaches Geldof: 1989-2014

The British DJ, model and television personality has been found dead at her home in Kent.

Apr 07 2014
Mickey Rooney: 1920 - 2014

Mickey Rooney: 1920 - 2014

Actor Mickey Rooney, whose career spanned 10 decades, dies at the age of 93.

Apr 07 2014
Country Music Awards

Country Music Awards

Highlights from the Country Music Association Awards in Las Vegas.

Apr 07 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast