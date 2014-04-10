Letterman's replacement
Stephen Colbert poses backstage with his awards for Outstanding Variety Series and Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Stephen Colbert does a spit-take with a bottle of water as he and Jon Stewart engage in a debate at the "Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear" on the National Mall in Washington, October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Stephen Colbert gestures during the "Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear" on the National Mall in Washington, October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Stephen Colbert and Paul Dinello perform in a skit as part of the 50th anniversary of improv theater, The Second City, in Chicago December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Frank Polich
Stephen Colbert balances a pen on his mouth as he testifies before the Immigration, Citizenship, Refugees, Border Security, and International Law Subcommittee hearing on Protecting America's Harvest on Capitol Hill in Washington September 24, 2010....more
Stephen Colbert poses with his awards for Outstanding Variety Series and Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series with his wife Evelyn McGee at the Governors Ball for the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario...more
Stephen Colbert accepts one dollar contributions outside the Federal Election Commission in Washington June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Stephen Colbert poses with his new book "I Am America (And So Can You!)" at a book signing in New York October 24, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart present the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the 59th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. General Ray Odierno, Commanding General, Multinational-Force-Iraq, pretends to give Stephen Colbert a haircut during Colbert's performance for U.S. military personnel at Al Faw Palace in Baghdad, June 7, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Manuel/USO
Stephen Colbert throws a hat into the crowd which belonged to former Republican Presidential candidate Herman Cain during a rally at the College of Charleston, South Carolina, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Stephen Colbert with his lawyer Trevor Potter meets with members of the Federal Election Commission in Washington June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Stephen Colbert arrives to be honored at the Time 100 Gala in New York, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Stephen Colbert greets a crowd outside the Federal Election Commission in Washington June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Stephen Colbert and his wife Evie Colbert arrive for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart present an award at the 60th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Stephen Colbert runs across the stage at the "Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear" on the National Mall in Washington October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Stephen Colbert testifies on Capitol Hill September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Stephen Colbert opens the show holding an Apple iPad at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Stephen Colbert arrives to host a South Carolina primary rally with Herman Cain, at the College of Charleston January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
