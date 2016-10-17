Liberating Sirte from Islamic State
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather after they captured a new area from Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Smoke rises following an air strike as Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather after they captured a new area from Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gesture from a ruined house as they advance into the last area controlled by Islamic State, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aim their weapons through holes in a wall as forces advance into the last area controlled by Islamic State in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon as he conducts searching after forces captured a new area from Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government show a t-shirt with Islamic State logo after they captured a new area from Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Smoke rises following an air strike as Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather after they captured a new area from Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Smoke rises from a ruined house after it was hit by an air strike as fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government advance into the last area controlled by Islamic State, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gesture as they advance into the last area controlled by Islamic State, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government shows what he says is a wallet belonging to an Islamic State fighter after capturing new areas from Islamic State in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A wounded fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government is evacuated after capturing new areas from Islamic State, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather after they captured a new area from Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government walks through a hole in a house as forces advance into the last area controlled by Islamic State, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather at a ruined house as they advance into the last area controlled by Islamic State, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government maintain their weapons in a field workshop as forces advance into the last area controlled by Islamic State in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Next Slideshows
Air strikes on Aleppo
An escalation of the war has brought renewed air strikes on rebel-held areas.
Mourning the Thai king
The people of Thailand mourn the passing of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, seen as head of an institution central to Thai identity and a father-figure to the nation.
Haiti after Hurricane Matthew
Images from the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Haiti.
The city under water
The city of Lumberton was one of the hardest hit when Hurricane Matthew swept North Carolina.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.