Libya on the edge

A man stands in his house which was destroyed during clashes between military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with the Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, are seen in Benghazi, Libya March 12, 2016. The Presidential Council unity government is meant to replace the two rival sets of governments and parliaments in Tripoli and the east. Both were backed by loose alliances of the armed factions that established themselves after the uprising that toppled the late autocrat Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

