Pictures | Mon Apr 18, 2016

Libya on the edge

A fire next to the Libyan cement factory is seen during clashes between military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government, who are backed by the locals, and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels, who have joined forces with the Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, Libya April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
Members of forces loyal to Libya's eastern government stand near to the Libyan cement factory after the army took control of the factory following clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, Libya April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
A member of military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government points to a fire near the Libyan cement factory during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, Libya April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
Members of forces loyal to Libya's eastern government stand near to the Libyan cement factory after the army took control of the factory following clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, Libya April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
A fire is seen next to the Libyan cement factory during clashes between military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government, who are backed by the locals, and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels, who have joined forces with the Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia in Benghazi, Libya April 14, 2016. The Presidential Council, the UN-brokered national unity government in Tripoli, faces several challenges: Islamic State militants, a migrant flow to Europe, and restoring oil production to shore up Libya's economy. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Black smoke billows in the sky, after a powerful explosion was heard coming from areas where clashes are taking place between pro-government forces, who are backed by the locals, and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with the Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, Libya April 14, 2016. The new government has failed to win backing from Libya's two rival administrations and parliaments, one pair of which is based in Tripoli and the other in the east. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A man stands in his house destroyed after clashes between military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government, who are backed by the locals, and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels, who have joined forces with the Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia in Benghazi, Libya March 19, 2016. Libya's Presidential Council faces huge challenges as it seeks to establish itself in a deeply divided country dominated by brigades of former rebels. Oil production has plunged and Islamic State has established its most important base outside Syria and Iraq. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
A warplane belonging to the Libyan pro-government forces flies over sites under the control of the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries in Benghazi, Libya April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
Buildings damaged during clashes between military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with the Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, are seen in Benghazi, Libya March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Libyan soldiers stand at a military outpost in Wadi Bey, west of the Islamic State-held city of Sirte, February 23, 2016. Some Libyan and Western officials see Sirte as a foothold for further Islamic State expansion. From there the ultra-hardline Sunni group has ventured east along the coast, edging closer to major oil fields. It now controls a thin strip along about 250 km (155 miles) of Libya's central coastline. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
A member of the force assigned to protect Libya's unity government stands at the entrance to where the government has their offices, in Tripoli, Libya April 14, 2016. The Presidential Council has faced resistance in both Tripoli and eastern Libya, the bases for Libya's two rival governments, and its opponents in the capital closed down the air space to prevent it from flying in. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A man stands in his house which was destroyed during clashes between military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with the Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, are seen in Benghazi, Libya March 12, 2016. The Presidential Council unity government is meant to replace the two rival sets of governments and parliaments in Tripoli and the east. Both were backed by loose alliances of the armed factions that established themselves after the uprising that toppled the late autocrat Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Front loaders clear debris from clashes between military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with the Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, during a clean up by pro-government people in Benghazi, Libya March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Members of the Special Deterrence Force inspect a car at a checkpoint in Tripoli, Libya March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Destroyed buildings are pictured after clashes between military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government, who are backed by the locals, and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels, who have joined forces with the Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia in Benghazi, Libya March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
Members of forces loyal to Libya's eastern government sit near the Libyan cement factory during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, Libya April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A man stands in his house which was destroyed during clashes between military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with the Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, are seen in Benghazi, Libya March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
A member of the force assigned to protect Libya's unity government stands on a road leading to where the government has their offices, in Tripoli, Libya March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Buildings damaged during clashes between military forces loyal to Libya's eastern government and the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with the Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, are seen during a clean up of the debris by pro-government people in Benghazi, Libya March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
A child plays at Martyrs' Square in Tripoli, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
