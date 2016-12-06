Libyan forces clear Islamic State from Sirte
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government waving a Libyan flag flashes victory sign as he stands atop the ruins of a house after forces finished clearing Ghiza Bahriya, the final district of the former Islamic State stronghold...more
A woman who was released from Islamic State-held ground, receives treatment in a field hospital in Sirte, after Libyan forces cleared Ghiza Bahriya, the final district of the group's former stronghold of Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government celebrate after they finished clearing Ghiza Bahriya, the final district of the former Islamic State stronghold of Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A Libyan flag flies as people and Libyan forces celebrate after clearing Ghiza Bahriya, the final district of the group's former stronghold of Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government carries a girl after she was released from Islamic State-held ground as forces clear Ghiza Bahriya, the final district of the group's former stronghold of Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani...more
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government celebrate as they are close to securing last Islamic State holdouts in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ayman Sahely
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take cover as they clear Ghiza Bahriya, the final district of the former Islamic State stronghold of Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Women sit in a pickup truck after they were released by Libyan forces from Islamic State-held ground as forces clear Ghiza Bahriya, the final district of the group's former stronghold of Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather atop the ruins of a house as they are close to securing last Islamic State holdouts in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ayman Sahely
A Libyan flag flies as fireworks explode during celebrations after Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government finished clearing Ghiza Bahriya, the final district of the former Islamic State stronghold of Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government covers the dead body of who forces say was an Islamic State militant as they are close to securing last Islamic State holdouts in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ayman Sahely
A baby, who was released from Islamic State-held ground, lies on a bed in a field hospital in Sirte, after Libyan forces cleared Ghiza Bahriya, the final district of the group's former stronghold of Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather atop a ruined house as they push into the last area held by Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government looks for Islamic State militants through a hole in a wall as forces advance against the militants' holdouts in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A military vehicle fires as fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government push into the last area held by Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon as he takes up position inside a ruined house at the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Smoke rises as fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government advance against Islamic State holdouts in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take cover during a battle with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A man sits atop the ruins of a house as fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government are close to securing last Islamic State holdouts in Sirte. REUTERS/Ayman Sahely
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aim their weapons through holes in a wall as they advance against Islamic State holdouts in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
