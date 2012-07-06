Libya’s Arab Spring
Libyan protesters tear down a sign from a building during a demonstration in the seaport city of Tobruk February 20, 2011. Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi fought an increasingly bloody battle to hang on to power when protests against his 41-year rule struck the capital Tripoli after days of violence in the east. REUTERS/Stringer
Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi speaks on state television in this February 22, 2011 image taken from video footage. Gaddafi signalled his defiance over a mounting revolt against his 41-year rule. REUTERS/Libya TV via Reuters TV
A man plays with his son in front of a cartoon depicting Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in Benghazi February 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman takes part in an impromptu demonstration in support of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi at Green Square in Tripoli February 26, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A Libyan mourner is held as he collapses during the funeral of Anwar Elgadi, 44, who was killed the previous day by security forces according to his brother Mohammed, in the Tajoora neighbourhood of Tripoli February 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
The brother (R) of Salem Al-Moqlah, a Libyan who was killed in the recent clashes, react next to his grave in a cemetery in Benghazi February 26, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An anti-government tribal rebel shouts slogans as rebels prepare for possible attacks by pro-Gaddafi loyalists at a checkpoint in Ajdabiya area, 150 km (93.2 miles) southwest of Benghazi February, 27, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi waves in Tripoli before making a speech which he sought to defuse tensions after more than 10 days of anti-government protests in Libya, March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
People burn pictures of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi inside the main prison of Gaddafi's forces in Benghazi February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Rebels pray on the outskirts of Ajdabiyah, on the road leading to Brega, March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A rebel fighter holds a Kingdom of Libya flag and a knife during shelling by soldiers loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in a battle near Ras Lanuf, March 4, 2011. Heavily armed rebels clashed with forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi on the outskirts of the key oil terminal of Ras Lanuf as the head of Libya's rebel council vowed "victory or death". The rebels were attacking a military base on the outskirts of Ras Lanuf, a major oil port on the Mediterranean Sea, which has a refinery, pipelines and a terminal, and the army responded with artillery fire and helicopters firing machine guns. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Rebel fighters jump away from shrapnel during heavy shelling by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi near Bin Jawad, March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A rebel fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade launcher in front of a gas storage terminal during a battle on the road between Ras Lanuf and Bin Jiwad, March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Rebels hold a young man at gunpoint, who they accuse of being a loyalist to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, between the towns of Brega and Ras Lanuf, March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man is reflected in a mirror in a bathroom of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, inside his personal headquarters in Benghazi's airport March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Hesham, 23, an agriculture student who has joined the weeks-old Libyan rebellion, poses for a portrait in a burned out building of a military base in the rebel headquarters of Benghazi, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Demonstrators gather next to anti-Gaddafi graffiti in the main square of Tobruk March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A supporter of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi chant anti-U.S slogans during a protest in Tripoli March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A woman rebel fighter supporter shoots an AK-47 rifle as she reacts to the news of the withdrawal of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's forces from Benghazi March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
The body of a Muammar Gaddafi loyalist soldier killed in what residents said was a French airstrike early on Sunday morning lies under a blanket on the southern outskirts of Benghazi in northeastern Libya, March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Vehicles belonging to forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi explode after an air strike by coalition forces, along a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi waves from a car in the compound of Bab Al Azizia in Tripoli, after a meeting with a delegation of five African leaders seeking to mediate in Libya's conflict April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A civilian volunteer of the rebel army clears an obstacle course during training in Benghazi May 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Local doctors tend to a badly wounded rebel fighter in the emergency ward of Ajdabiyah hospital April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Mustapha Al Shami, who lost two of his three children when his house was hit by a Grad rocket, looks at the remnants of his children's room in the west Libyan city of Misrata June 3, 2011. Mustapha lost his daughter Rodaina, who was a year old, and his son Mohamed, who was three, after a rocket fired by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi hit the house. His remaining child Malak, 6, had to have one leg amputated as a result of the incident. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Libyan rebel fighters sit by a caricature of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi at a checkpoint west of the rebel-held city of Misrata June 14, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Libyan rebel fighters mourn for their comrades, killed during fighting with forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi, at a field hospital near Misrata's western front line June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man lets off fireworks near the courthouse in Benghazi August 22, 2011 to celebrate the entry of rebel fighters into Tripoli. Jubilant rebel fighters streamed into the heart of Tripoli as Muammar Gaddafi's forces collapsed and crowds took to the streets to celebrate, tearing down posters of the Libyan leader. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Men hold a cartoon of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in Benghazi August 22, 2011 to celebrate the entry of rebel fighters into Tripoli. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Fireworks explode as people gather near the courthouse in Benghazi August 22, 2011 to celebrate the entry of rebel fighters into Tripoli. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A Libyan rebel fighter takes a souvenir photograph as they make a final push to flush out pro-Gaddafi forces from the Bab al Aziziya compound in Tripoli August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy jumps into a swimming pool at Aisha Gaddafi's compound in Bin Ashour district in Tripoli August 26, 2011. Aisha Gaddafi is the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Anti-Gaddafi fighters pray at a checkpoint near the town of Abu Grein, some 160 km (100 miles) west of Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An anti-Gaddafi fighter covers his ears as a mortar is fired against Gaddafi loyalists in a village near Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A rebel on crutches fires a rocket propelled grenade while fighting on the front line in Sirte September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
An abandoned VIP stairway is seen on a road at the airport in Sirte, which is now under the control of anti- Gaddafi fighters, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Anti-Gaddafi fighters celebrate the fall of Sirte in the town October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A man purported to be former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi is seen in this still image taken from video footage October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
This still image taken from amateur video posted on a social media website and obtained by Reuters, October 21, 2011, shows former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, covered in blood and held by NTC fighters in Sirte. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV
Chairman of the Libyan National Transitional Council (C) Abdul Jalil talks to protesters, who were wounded from the war, at the NTC headquarters in Benghazi January 21, 2012. People in Benghazi, birthplace of the revolt which forced out former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, have been protesting for weeks to demand the sacking of Gaddafi-era officials and more transparency about how the NTC is spending Libyan assets. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
People put the finishing touches to a memorial in the Souq-Aljuma neighbourhood in Tripoli, February 17, 2012, during celebrations for the one-year anniversary of the "February 17 Revolution". Flags flew on Martyrs Square in Tripoli and crowds across Libya gave voice on Friday to joy at being free of Muammar Gaddafi, as the anniversary of their revolt offered brief respite from fears that it has brought them only chaotic paralysis. The plaque reads: "In honour of Libyan martyrs and Souq-Aljuma martyrs". REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
People hold a giant Libyan flag during a march to Martyrs Square in Tripoli February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Security personnel enter the compound holding ballot boxes at a polling station in the local council elections in Benghazi May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
People celebrate on the streets after winners of the local council elections were announced in Benghazi May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Men set fire to sponge dolls, representing the demonstrators' rejection of the current allocation of seats in the elections for Libya's National Congress, during a protest in Benghazi June 9, 2012. The words on the doll on the right read: "For justice will be burned". REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Workers put up an election campaign poster of Shokri Bakeer, an independent candidate for the Hayi-Alandlus subcircuit, in Tripoli June 20, 2012. The sign reads: "We have chosen Libya... Who do you choose?" REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A demonstrator calling for federalism stands on a car as he shouts slogans demanding the fair settlement of seats in the National Congress elections, in Benghazi July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A woman holds up her election card during a demonstration in support of the National Congress elections, in Benghazi July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
High Election commission workers prepare voting equipment before distributing to polling stations at a shed in Maatika airport, Tripoli July 3, 2012. Libyans head to the polls on July 7 to elect a national assembly in the nation's first election in a generation almost a year after ousting Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed rebellion. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Majdah al-Fallah, candidate for the Justice and Construction Party, the political arm of the Libyan Muslim Brotherhood, waits at the door of a house during her election campaign in Tripoli July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
