Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 3, 2016 | 12:50pm EDT

Libya's battle on the beach

Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed rest on a beach before they fire a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters from a beach in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed rest on a beach before they fire a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters from a beach in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed rest on a beach before they fire a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters from a beach in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 9
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed rest on a beach before they fire a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters from a beach in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed rest on a beach before they fire a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters from a beach in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed rest on a beach before they fire a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters from a beach in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
2 / 9
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters from a beach in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters from a beach in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters from a beach in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
3 / 9
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government move from a beach after they fired shells with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government move from a beach after they fired shells with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government move from a beach after they fired shells with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
4 / 9
A fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government walks on a beach as he waits to fire a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government walks on a beach as he waits to fire a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
A fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government walks on a beach as he waits to fire a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
5 / 9
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government carries a 122 mm tank shell on top of a Soviet made T-55 in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government carries a 122 mm tank shell on top of a Soviet made T-55 in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government carries a 122 mm tank shell on top of a Soviet made T-55 in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
6 / 9
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed rest on a beach before they fire a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters from a beach in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed rest on a beach before they fire a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters from a beach in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed rest on a beach before they fire a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters from a beach in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
7 / 9
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed move from a beach after they fire shells with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed move from a beach after they fire shells with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed move from a beach after they fire shells with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
8 / 9
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Zimbabwe tensions rising

Zimbabwe tensions rising

Next Slideshows

Zimbabwe tensions rising

Zimbabwe tensions rising

Zimbabwe has witnessed several anti-government protests in recent months, including the biggest stay at home demonstration by activist pastor Evan Mawarire's...

Aug 03 2016
Rebels fight Syrian army push on Aleppo

Rebels fight Syrian army push on Aleppo

Rebel and government forces fight for control of Aleppo in Syria.

Aug 03 2016
Dinner at the White House

Dinner at the White House

Obama hosts Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife at the White House.

Aug 02 2016
Frontlines of Libya

Frontlines of Libya

Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte.

Aug 02 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast